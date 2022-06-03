Global Digital Transaction Management Market Report with Focus on Blockchain 2022: DTM Brings Transformation and Innovation to Business

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Digital Transaction Management, Including Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital transformation is a major executive initiative in most industries. The priority is to leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies and their impact across society to implement a profound and accelerating transformation of business processes. DTM is a category of cloud services designed to digitally manage document-based transactions. It facilitates transactions that involve people, documents and data to facilitate convenient and secure processes. DTM focuses on the digital execution of business transactions resulting from the digitization of business processes.



The market is seeing an increase in the use of digital platforms in business to minimize the amount of paperwork. The impact of this factor increases profitability and revenue for business. Furthermore, this also enables organizations to increase their customer base.



In the report, the global market for digital transaction management, including blockchain, has been segmented based on segment, organization size, technology, application, industry and geography.



By geography, the digital transaction management, including blockchain, market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). The growing focus on streamlining business operations is among the key factors driving demand for the market for digital transaction management, including the blockchain, in this particular region. Further, the growing digitalization of industrial sectors has increased the demand for DTM solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.



The report contains:

A detailed analysis of the technologies used in DTM, including blockchain.

Current and future market projections for DTM, including blockchain by region.

Current and potential applications for DTM, including blockchain

Current and future market projections for DTM, including blockchain by industry.

Profiles of current industry players in electronic signatures, workflow management, identity, authentication and workflow management.

A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.

The Report Includes

An up-to-date review of the global markets for digital transaction management (DTM) including blockchain marketplace

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global DTM/blockchain market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, technology, size of enterprise, application, end-use industry, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future demand for DTM/blockchain for solutions and services

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Regional and country specific data and analysis for DTM/blockchain solutions for the U. S. , Canada , Mexico , Germany , U. K. , France , Japan , China , Australia , and Singapore

, , , U. K. , , , , , and Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, new product launches/DTM solutions, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Latest information on key M&A deals, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, and other expansion strategies in the market for DTM/blockchain

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Adobe Inc. , Dropbox Inc. , IBM Corp. , Microsoft, Open Text Corp. , and Wolters Kluwer N. V .

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition of Digital Transaction Management

Benefits of Digital Transaction Management

Integration of Blockchain in Digital Transaction Management

DTM Brings Transformation and Innovation to Business

Digital Customer

Digital Enterprise

Cloud Technology

Cost Savings

Digital Records

Speed and Data

Standards

Blockchain Technology Background

Market Overview

Contribution of Different Technologies to DTM

Digital Transformation

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Finance

Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Degree of Competition

Impact of Covid-19 on the DTM/Blockchain Market

Future of the Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment

Solutions

Services

Main Types of Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Size of Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Smart Contracts

Improvement in Effectiveness of Supply Chains

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mode of Deployment

Blockchain

Security

Importance of Blockchain Technology in Digital Transactions

Subscriptions

On-Premises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Identity and Authentication Management

Authentication

Identity Management

Workflow Management

E-Signature

Public Key Infrastructure

Timestamps

Privacy

Distributed Consensus

Security

Digital Asset Management

Steps

Blockchain

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Industry

Government

Retail and E-Commerce

It and Telecom

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Product Launches and Developments

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Adobe

Airslate

Contractbook

Docusign

Dropbox

IBM

Kofax

Microsoft

Mitratech

Namirial S.P.A.

Nintex Global

Onespan

Open Text

Okta

Pandadoc

Signix

Signaturely

Signeasy

Topaz Systems

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Zorrosign

