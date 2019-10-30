Global Digital Transaction Management Report 2019 Including Blockchain with Profiles of Adobe, Docusign, Gemalto, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText and SIGNiX

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Digital Transaction Management, Including Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on DTM and blockchain was conducted with a global perspective. Market projections were developed for the five geographic regions with market table values in constant U.S. dollars adjusted for inflation. The report provides an understanding of how blockchain and DTM technologies will create new market opportunities. DTM is defined through its key sub-segments that include identity and authentication management, workflow management, e-Signatures and digital asset management.



The report contains:

A detailed analysis of the technologies used in DTM and blockchain.

Current and future market projections for DTM and blockchain by region.

Current and potential applications for DTM and blockchain.

Current and future market projections for DTM and blockchain by industry.

Profiles of current industry players in electronic signatures, workflow management, identity, authentication and workflow management.

A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.

Report Includes:

27 data table and 6 additional tables

An overview of the global market for digital transaction management (DTM), including blockchain

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A detailed and comprehensive study of the emerging trends for DTM technology

Covergae of the recent developments in the industry and discussion of the industry ecosystem and security in digital transaction management

Overview of the adoption drivers pertaining to DTM technology

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including Adobe, Docusign, Gemalto, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText and SIGNiX

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Identity and Authentication Management

Workflow Management

Electronic Signatures

Digital Asset Management

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition

Applications by Line of Business

Drivers

Business Transformation and Innovation

Digital Customer

Digital Enterprise

Cloud Technology

Cost Savings

Digital Records

Speed and Data

Standards

Blockchain Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Identity and Authentication Management

Authentication

Identity Management

Identity and Authentication Management by World Region

Identity and Authentication Management by Industry

Identity and Authentication Management by Technology

Why Blockchain?

Workflow Management

Definition

Drivers/Benefits

Workflow Management by Region

Workflow Management by Region

Workflow Management by Technology

Why Blockchain?

Electronic Signatures

Definition

Opportunity

Drivers

e-Signatures by Region

e-Signatures by Industry

e-Signatures by Technology

Why Blockchain?

Digital Asset Management

Drivers

Digital Asset Management by Industry

Digital Asset Management by Stakeholder

Digital Asset Management by Region

Digital Asset Management by Technology

Why Blockchain?

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Digital Transactions Management

Blockchain

Security

Identity and Authentication Management

Workflow Management

Electronic Signatures

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

Digital Asset Management

Steps

Blockchain

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Geography

Digital Transactions Management

North America

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Blockchain

North America

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry

Finance

Government

Insurance

Healthcare

Telcos

Manufacturing

Other

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Digital Transformation

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Finance

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Adobe

Docusign

Esign By Vasco

Gemalto

IBM

Kofax (Previously Lexmark)

M-Files

Microsoft

Namirial

Okta

Opentext

Signix

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronym/Abbreviations



