Global Digital Transportation & Logistics IoT Start-Up Tracker Report 2022: Digital Freight Transportation Platforms Create New Growth Opportunities

The transportation industry is increasingly focused on improving traffic management efficiency and load control, in addition to reducing maintenance costs. The publisher's Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match industry challenges.

The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that have the capabilities to transform processes in transportation and add value to the end-user. These companies were selected based on the publisher's best practices database, in addition to secondary research on transportation tech ecosystem mappings and rankings worldwide, such as the supply chain & logistics tech market map from CB Insights and other regional transportation Tech mapping and rankings.

A list of start-ups focused on transportation IoT was made by region, including different segments: freight transportation, warehousing and value-added services (VAS), logistics, and courier express and parcel (CEP).

The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategy and value proposition.

Each company short-listed has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, and an overall score was established for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.

To be considered a part of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

The Internet of Things (IoT) space is still in flux. Unlike more mature ICT verticals, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries

such as the automotive, energy, and manufacturing industries.

To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the author uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on transportation & logistics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definition and Methodology

Definition of the Internet of Things (IoT)

Scope of the Study

Research Process and Methodology

IoT in Transportation - Key Topics Covered in This Study

3. Growth Environment

Use of Technologies in the Transportation Market

Use and Importance of IoT in the Transportation Market

Trends in the Digital Transportation & Logistics Market

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Types of Vehicle Communication in ITS

Future of Transportation Operations

Outlook by Transportation Segments

State of Technology Concepts in the Transportation Market

Opportunities With Digital Technologies

IoT based on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Model

IoT Software Architecture

IoT Value Chain Framework

Success Factors for IoT as a Solution

IoT Application Maturity in Transportation Value Chain

IoT Applications for Freight Transportation

Digital Freight Forwarding Platform

Digital Freight Forwarding for Simplified Shipping

Traits of the Future Warehouse

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Digital Transportation & Logistics Market

Critical Success Factors for Growth

4. Key Competitors

Key Competitors (Start-Ups) in the Digital Transportation & Logistics Market

Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles

Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

5. Company Profile

Convoy - Company Profile

Convoy - Analyst Viewpoint

Veniam - Company Profile

Veniam - Analyst Viewpoint

COHDA Wireless - Company Profile

COHDA Wireless - Analyst Viewpoint

Samsara - Company Profile

Samsara - Analyst Viewpoint

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Software Integration for Transportation Process Orchestration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Affordable Hardware for Higher ROI and Shorter Payback Period

Growth Opportunity 3 - Consulting and Support for Improved Outcomes

Growth Opportunity 4 - Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Vehicles

