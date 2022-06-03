Global Digital Transportation & Logistics IoT Start-Up Tracker Report 2022: Digital Freight Transportation Platforms Create New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Start-Up Tracker: Digital Transportation & Logistics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transportation industry is increasingly focused on improving traffic management efficiency and load control, in addition to reducing maintenance costs. The publisher's Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match industry challenges.

The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that have the capabilities to transform processes in transportation and add value to the end-user. These companies were selected based on the publisher's best practices database, in addition to secondary research on transportation tech ecosystem mappings and rankings worldwide, such as the supply chain & logistics tech market map from CB Insights and other regional transportation Tech mapping and rankings.

A list of start-ups focused on transportation IoT was made by region, including different segments: freight transportation, warehousing and value-added services (VAS), logistics, and courier express and parcel (CEP).

The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategy and value proposition.

Each company short-listed has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, and an overall score was established for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.

To be considered a part of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

  • Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
  • The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
  • Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
  • The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
  • The Internet of Things (IoT) space is still in flux. Unlike more mature ICT verticals, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries
  • such as the automotive, energy, and manufacturing industries.
  • To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the author uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on transportation & logistics Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definition and Methodology

  • Definition of the Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Scope of the Study
  • Research Process and Methodology
  • IoT in Transportation - Key Topics Covered in This Study

3. Growth Environment

  • Use of Technologies in the Transportation Market
  • Use and Importance of IoT in the Transportation Market
  • Trends in the Digital Transportation & Logistics Market
  • Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)
  • Types of Vehicle Communication in ITS
  • Future of Transportation Operations
  • Outlook by Transportation Segments
  • State of Technology Concepts in the Transportation Market
  • Opportunities With Digital Technologies
  • IoT based on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Model
  • IoT Software Architecture
  • IoT Value Chain Framework
  • Success Factors for IoT as a Solution
  • IoT Application Maturity in Transportation Value Chain
  • IoT Applications for Freight Transportation
  • Digital Freight Forwarding Platform
  • Digital Freight Forwarding for Simplified Shipping
  • Traits of the Future Warehouse
  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Digital Transportation & Logistics Market
  • Critical Success Factors for Growth

4. Key Competitors

  • Key Competitors (Start-Ups) in the Digital Transportation & Logistics Market
  • Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles
  • Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

5. Company Profile

  • Convoy - Company Profile
  • Convoy - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Veniam - Company Profile
  • Veniam - Analyst Viewpoint
  • COHDA Wireless - Company Profile
  • COHDA Wireless - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Samsara - Company Profile
  • Samsara - Analyst Viewpoint

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Software Integration for Transportation Process Orchestration
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Affordable Hardware for Higher ROI and Shorter Payback Period
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Consulting and Support for Improved Outcomes
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Vehicles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9fuh4

SOURCE Research and Markets

