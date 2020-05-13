Global Digital Twin Market & COVID-19 Impact Assessment 2020-2035: The Pandemic is Supporting Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twin Market: Global Opportunity and Trend Analysis, 2020-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Estimates suggest that the global digital twin market is likely to be worth USD 5.1 billion in 2020 and this value is projected to reach USD 115.1 billion by 2035, growing at an estimated CAGR of 23.2%.

Owing to the growing penetration of IoT based technologies, digital twin is being utilized by industries, such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare, for reducing the overall operational costs and eliminating unplanned downtimes.



In addition, the recent global pandemic COVID-19 is supporting the growth of the digital twin market. For instance, the researchers at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute have developed a digital twin simulation platform which can assist state and local governments to better anticipate the contagion's spread. Thus, it will help governments to understand the widespread impacts of coronavirus policies based on the analysis of large data sets.



Digital twin technology, with the help of the analytics, can also provide machine and equipment health support. For instance, the analytics solutions in digital twin, provides real-time tracking and monitoring of physical assets. Estimates suggest that the machine and equipment health application segment of this market is likely to grow at an estimated CAGR of 27.2%, during the period 2020-2030.



Further, growing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector are paving the way for the adoption of digital twins. Therefore, we anticipate that the manufacturing sector is likely to capture more than one-fifth of the overall digital twin market share by 2035. The global digital twin market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Currently, based on geography, North America holds the largest share of the overall digital twin market. This can be attributed to the early adoption of digital twin technology and the presence of key players in this region.



A detailed, quantitative analysis of the current and future market opportunity over the period 2020-2035. This report features an extensive study of the current landscape of industry players that are offering digital twin technology.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A qualitative analysis of key market trends, growth drivers and constraints, and upcoming opportunity areas, within the digital twin technology market

Detailed discussion on the likely impact that the recent COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have on the digital twin technology market.

Informed insights into the competitive market landscape of the market.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Report Assumptions



CHAPTER 2: Executive Summary



CHAPTER 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Overview

3.1.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



CHAPTER 4: Digital Twin Market, By Application Areas

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Application Design and Development

4.3 Machine and Equipment Health

4.4 Wireless Charging



CHAPTER 5: Digital Twin Market, By Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Manufacturing

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.6 Others



CHAPTER 6: Digital Twin Market, By Geography

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 APAC

6.5 Rest of the World



CHAPTER 7: Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.2 Autodesk

7.3 Siemens

7.4 GE Digital

7.5 Oracle

7.6 Aveva

7.7 Ansys

7.8 IBM

7.9 Dassault Systems

7.10 Robert Bosch



CHAPTER 8: Competitive Landscape



