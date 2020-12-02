Global Digital Twin Water Markets, 2020-2026: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Value-based Outcomes and Best Practices on Quick ROI

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Twin Water Industry 2020-2026 - Digital Water Initiatives to Drive Digital Twin Adoption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water industry's digital twin market was estimated at $415.7 million in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 32% until 2026.

This research aims to explore a company's 'Growth Zone' in the water industry through digital twin opportunities. It analyses digital twin architecture, competitive landscape, evaluates potential OPEX savings, and pinpoints the key drivers and restraints influencing the market growth.



The study presents a digital water index for 21 countries, highlights the top three strategic imperatives for participants in the water industry, and discusses competitors' various solutions and projects.



It also lists ten key growth opportunities for market participants to capitalize on in this high-growth market.



A digital twin is an emerging technology-based application in the water industry; however, its adoption has some barriers. One of the main obstacles that the publisher identifies is the lack of concrete evidence about the state of water infrastructure in different countries from a technological standpoint. This makes it difficult for stakeholders to decide on geography-based future investments. The publisher developed an indicator in the form of a Digital Water Index, which gauges the sustainability of a country's water infrastructure and its adoption of transformative technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud.



The digital water index comprises two indexes; 1) Water Index and 2) Technology Index.



The water index is evaluated based on three sub-indexes; 1) Resiliency 2) Efficiency and 3) Quality:

Resiliency is evaluated based on a country's water resources, water-related disasters, risks, and vulnerabilities.

Efficiency covers water leakages, water metering and charges, service continuity, and water and wastewater reuse capabilities.

Quality considers water health, sanitation, water pollution, and environmental effects.

The technology index is evaluated based on a country's strengths and opportunities indicated by four categories and 12 indicators.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Twins in the Global Water Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Scope of Analysis

Leading, Dynamic, and Emerging Companies Offering Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Digital Water Index Ranking

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Digital Water Index Plot

Digital Twin Architecture for the Water Industry as Specified by Smart Water Networks (SWAN)

Five Pillars of Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Potential Value Generated by Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Growth Drivers

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Growth Restraints

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Revenue Forecast

Digital Twins in the Water Industry - Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share, Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Digital Twin Solutions Offered by Key Competitors

3. Digital Water Index - Regional Analysis, Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Scope of Digital Water Index

4. Digital Water Index - North America

Digital Water Index - USA

Digital Water Index - Canada

5. Digital Water Index - Europe

Digital Water Index - United Kingdom

Digital Water Index - Germany

Digital Water Index - France

Digital Water Index - Spain

Digital Water Index - Italy

Digital Water Index - The Netherlands

Digital Water Index - Denmark

Digital Water Index - Belgium

6. Digital Water Index - Asia-Pacific

Digital Water Index - India

Digital Water Index - China

Digital Water Index - Malaysia

Digital Water Index - Singapore

Digital Water Index - South Korea

Digital Water Index - Japan

Digital Water Index - Australia

7. Digital Water Index - Rest of World

Digital Water Index - UAE

Digital Water Index - Saudi Arabia

Digital Water Index - Turkey

Digital Water Index - Brazil

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage the Digital Water Index to Identify Regional Hotspots, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 2 - Generate Sufficient Best Practice Evidence About RoI and Implementation Challenges, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 3 - Propagate Digital Twin Platforms as Solutions with Value-based Outcome, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 4 - Explore Crowdsourcing Feasibility for Digital Twin Projects, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 5 - Learn from Established Best Practices for Future Digital Twin Projects, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 6 - Collaborate with BIM Participants for Easy Access to BIM Data, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 7 - Target Smart City Infrastructure Projects in High-Growth Regions, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 8 - Join Common Network Platforms to Share Best Practices and Explore Opportunities, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 9 - Explore Opportunities in Energy-Intensive Desalination Plants, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 10 - Encourage Flexible Payment Models to Reduce the CAPEX Burden on Water Utilities, 2020-2026

