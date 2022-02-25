Global Digital Twins Market Analysis 2021-2026, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ABB Group, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twins Global Market Overview & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.

The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market. The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes

32 data tables and 60 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global market for digital twin technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins

Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry

Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

History and Evolution of Digital Twin

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices



Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0



Increasing Amounts of Real-Time Data Generated From IoT and Other Smart Devices



Growing Adoption of IoT, Wireless Connectivity, AI and 5G



Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Manufacturing Facilities



Increase in Collaborations and Acquisition to Offer Digital Twin Solutions With Existing Advanced Technologies

Market Restraints

Growing Number of Cyberattacks Around the World



Lack of Uniform Communication Standards



Government Regulations Impacting the IoT Platform Market



Shortage of Semiconductor Chips across Industries



Lack of IT Infrastructure and Connectivity

Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Product Digital Twins

Process Digital Twins

System Digital Twins

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Product Design and Development

Performance Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Chain and Inventory Management

Other Applications

Cross-discipline Collaboration

Improved Customer Experience

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Smart Cities

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Agriculture

Energy and Utilities (Oil & Gas and Power)

Aerospace and Defense

Other Industries

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Food and Beverage

Construction

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ABB Group

Ansys, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Aveva Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dassault Systemes

GE Digital

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sap Se

SAS Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Tibco Software Inc.

