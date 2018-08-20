Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A.S. Cration Tapeten, Graham & Brown, Muraspec, Mx Display & Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch

DUBLIN, Aug 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.19% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the digitally printed wallpaper market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of digitally printed wallpapers manufactured using inkjet and electrophotography printing technologies. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Digital images, murals, and art can be directly printed on a variety of wallpaper media such as vinyl, paper, nonwoven materials, and others to create a digitally printed wallpaper. The digitally printed wallpapers are manufactured using two digital printing methods: inkjet and electrophotography.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the benefits of using wallpaper over interior paint. Digitally printed wallpapers add to the aesthetic appeal of the wall and are more economical compared with interior paint despite the high initial investment.

One trend affecting this market is the technological advancements in printing solutions. The key vendors of advanced digital printing services are launching new products that enable digital design and production techniques for better manufacturing productivity.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of standardization. One of the key issues faced by wallpaper manufacturers is lack of standardization as with the changing consumer preferences, high-volume mass production is not a feasible option.





Key vendors

A.S. Cration Tapeten

Graham & Brown

Muraspec

Mx Display

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch

