Global Dimensional Metrology Market for the Automotive Industry to 2024: Opportunities in Smart Factory, Robotic Guidance, Reverse Engineering, Metrology Software, In-line Metrology & AI and ML
Jan 26, 2021, 15:00 ET
The global dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry is estimated to reach approximately $1,748.2 million by 2024.
The global dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry is estimated to reach approximately $1,748.2 million by 2024.
This research analyzes the global trends in the dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry. The automotive industry witnessed a period of sluggish demand in 2018 and 2019, which had an impact on the dimensional metrology market.
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the shutting down of borders and several manufacturing plants, globally. This disrupted demand, with automotive production witnessing a slump of -25-30%. The onset of Covid-19 has halted production globally and is resulting in many upcoming projects being canceled or delayed.
With businesses impacted and the supply chain disrupted globally, 2020 witnessed a considerable decline in orders for dimensional metrology products as well. Despite several countries beginning to relax restrictions, it is unlikely for demand to return to the pre-Covid-19 levels in 2020 and 2021. The oil price slump did not help the situation and resulted in oversupply with weak demand. Once industries resume close to previous plant utilization levels, demand will also increase. The market has been segmented by product type and regional markets. The study covers a market share analysis of the top competitors as well as a SWOT analysis of these participants.
The study also identifies the prominent channel of distribution used in this market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided from 2016 to 2024. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe (EU), Asia-pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America and Europe are significant contributors to the dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry with both these regions housing several key automotive OEMs and Tier I suppliers.
APAC was the largest contributor and the fastest-growing region with growing industrialization in economies such as China and India. Also, with China recovering after the initial slump in Q1 2020, demand in this region is expected to be back to 2019 levels at the earliest.
The CMM segment still holds the major share of the market, while the C&M segment accounts for the second-largest in terms of revenue. However, the calipers and micrometers segments are relatively mature, with vendors focused more on the 3D laser scanners market, which is expected to witness the fastest growth. Demand for inline measurements is growing as process automation in applications across the automotive industry increases.
The report discusses various trends that are changing the dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry, and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and medium businesses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective - CMM Segment Analysis/Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
2. Trends and Opportunities
- Industry Trends
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive Industry Ecosystem - 2019
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Factory
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotic Guidance
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Engineering
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Metrology Software
- Growth Opportunity 5 - In-line Metrology
- Growth Opportunity 6 - AI and ML
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive
- Automotive R&D Trends - Mega Trend Explained
- Boom in Electric Vehicle Investments - Future Trend in the Automotive Sector: Mega Trend Explained
- Inline Metrology Adoption in the Future - Mega Trend Explained
- Mass Customization to Personalized Production
8. CMM Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
9. ODS Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
10. VMM Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
11. MG Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
12. FMM Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
13. C&M Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
