Global Dimensional Metrology Market for the Automotive Industry to 2024: Opportunities in Smart Factory, Robotic Guidance, Reverse Engineering, Metrology Software, In-line Metrology & AI and ML

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Contact Metrology Solutions Powering the Global Dimensional Metrology Market for the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry is estimated to reach approximately $1,748.2 million by 2024.



This research analyzes the global trends in the dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry. The automotive industry witnessed a period of sluggish demand in 2018 and 2019, which had an impact on the dimensional metrology market.



The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the shutting down of borders and several manufacturing plants, globally. This disrupted demand, with automotive production witnessing a slump of -25-30%. The onset of Covid-19 has halted production globally and is resulting in many upcoming projects being canceled or delayed.

With businesses impacted and the supply chain disrupted globally, 2020 witnessed a considerable decline in orders for dimensional metrology products as well. Despite several countries beginning to relax restrictions, it is unlikely for demand to return to the pre-Covid-19 levels in 2020 and 2021. The oil price slump did not help the situation and resulted in oversupply with weak demand. Once industries resume close to previous plant utilization levels, demand will also increase. The market has been segmented by product type and regional markets. The study covers a market share analysis of the top competitors as well as a SWOT analysis of these participants.

The study also identifies the prominent channel of distribution used in this market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided from 2016 to 2024. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe (EU), Asia-pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America and Europe are significant contributors to the dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry with both these regions housing several key automotive OEMs and Tier I suppliers.



APAC was the largest contributor and the fastest-growing region with growing industrialization in economies such as China and India. Also, with China recovering after the initial slump in Q1 2020, demand in this region is expected to be back to 2019 levels at the earliest.

The CMM segment still holds the major share of the market, while the C&M segment accounts for the second-largest in terms of revenue. However, the calipers and micrometers segments are relatively mature, with vendors focused more on the 3D laser scanners market, which is expected to witness the fastest growth. Demand for inline measurements is growing as process automation in applications across the automotive industry increases.



The report discusses various trends that are changing the dimensional metrology market in the automotive industry, and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and medium businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective - CMM Segment Analysis/Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

2. Trends and Opportunities

Industry Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive Industry Ecosystem - 2019

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Factory

Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotic Guidance

Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Engineering

Growth Opportunity 4 - Metrology Software

Growth Opportunity 5 - In-line Metrology

Growth Opportunity 6 - AI and ML

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Dimensional Metrology Market in Automotive

Automotive R&D Trends - Mega Trend Explained

Boom in Electric Vehicle Investments - Future Trend in the Automotive Sector: Mega Trend Explained

Inline Metrology Adoption in the Future - Mega Trend Explained

Mass Customization to Personalized Production

8. CMM Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

9. ODS Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

10. VMM Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

11. MG Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

12. FMM Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

13. C&M Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-product

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

