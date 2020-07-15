Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct Methanol Fuel Cells - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells estimated at US$110.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$287.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.4% CAGR to reach US$146.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.



After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Membrane segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market in the U. S. is estimated at US$32.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$49.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$49.6 Million by the year 2027.



Balance of System Segment Corners a 12.3% Share in 2020



In the global Balance of System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.1 Million by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Antig Technology Co. Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Oorja Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Polyfuel Inc.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

SFC Energy AG

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

UltraCell LLC

Viaspace, Inc.

XNRGI, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfml79

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

