Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Growth Insights Report 2018-2022: Consumer Education and Exploring Alternative Markets Would Drive the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market
The "Growth Insights for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As healthcare evolves toward personalized solutions, everyday consumers are proactively taking responsibility for their health in ways unimaginable a decade ago. A direct-to-consumer genetic test (DTCGT) exemplifies this trend which can be purchased and used directly by consumers without the requirement of a prescription from a healthcare provider. The tests can be purchased online from distribution channels such as DTCGT company websites, e-commerce channels, and online pharmacies.
Challenges faced by the industry include unclear regulations, lack of standard guidelines, low test margins, concerns related to scientific validity and consumer data privacy. However, drivers such as increased consumer awareness, approval of health risk genetic tests in the United States, development of significantly modified tests with robust scientific validation and data monetization collaborations with stakeholders such as pharmaceutical companies have provided a strong impetus to the growth of the DTCGT market. With the synergistic effect of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Blockchain on the traditional genetic testing market, along with the adoption of novel distribution models, the market growth is anticipated to increase dramatically in the next five years.
Research Scope
The key objective of the growth insights on the DTCGT market is to highlight current market dynamics such as key market participants, market segments and evolving business opportunities. The study aims to identify both established enterprises and start-ups, which are capable of shaping the future through best practices implementation, visionary leadership, and innovation in product offerings. Further, the study provides an analysis of market sizing by revenue segregated by ancestry genetic tests, health risk genetic tests and lifestyle genetic tests.
It covers the key drivers, challenges in the market impeding growth, competitive landscape, market participant strategies and future growth strategies. The study also highlights growth opportunities, key trends, mergers and acquisitions, novel distribution models, geographical lucrativeness, notable partnerships, investor funding, collaboration opportunities and key companies to watch.
Key Issues Addressed
- How attractive is the DTCGT market? Which segments are anticipated to grow in the future and their market?
- What are the factors driving the demand for DTCGT? What are the business and distribution models that will affect the market?
- What will be the focal areas of application of technology? Which emerging regions are more lucrative than others?
- What are the factors impacting solution providers? What are the market dynamics around the key trends as well as market drivers and restraints?
- Which are the game-changing companies at work? What are the strategic levers to stay on the growth trajectory?
- What are the key growth opportunities and investment recommendations in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Big Market Themes
- Future Trends-Three Big Predictions
2. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Market Segmentation
- Investor Funding for Top 3 DTCGT Companies
3. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Mega Trends Shaping the DTCGT Market
- Prevalent Business Models
- Key Distribution Models
- Disruptive Market Players
5. Regional Landscape
- Regional Analysis
- Regional Regulatory Environment Analysis
6. Global Market Forecast
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Global Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- Global Revenue Forecast
- Change in Percent Share of DTCGT Segments
- Global Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Competitive Environment
- Competitor Landscape
- Product Portfolio Assessment
8. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Explore Emerging Regions Such as China
- South Korea
- India
- South Africa and UAE for Business Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2-Partner with Genetic Counselors to Provide Pre- and Post-test Assessment Service to Boost Consumer Brand Loyalty
- Growth Opportunity 3-Explore Avenues to Educate Consumers and Genetic Councilors Through Training and Advertisements for Better Understanding of Report Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 4-Bolster Distribution Strategies through Tie-ups with E-commerce
- Special Marketplace
- Online Pharmacies and Retail Supermarkets for Expanding Outreach
- Growth Opportunity 5-Strategize to Expand Product Portfolio into Newer Areas Such as Microbiome
- Forensic Tests and DTCGT for Pets to Increase Revenue
- Growth Opportunity Matrix
- Strategic Imperatives for the DTCGT Market
9. Market Forecast by Segment
- Ancestry Genetic Tests Revenue Forecast
- Ancestry Genetic Tests Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Key Companies to Watch
- Health Risk Genetic Tests Revenue Forecast
- Health Risk Genetic Tests Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Key Companies to Watch
- Lifestyle Genetic Tests Revenue Forecast
- Lifestyle Based Genetic Tests Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Key Companies to Watch
10. Last Word
- Future Trends-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- Sub-segmentation Definition
- Acquisition and Partnership Assessment
- Competitive Product Matrix
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- 23andMe
- 23mofang
- Ancestry
- Atlas Biomed
- DNALabsUAE
- EasyDNA
- Helix
- Mapmygenome
- MyHeritage
- National Geographic Geno 2.0
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nf2339/global?w=5
