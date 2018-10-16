Global Directional Drilling Services Market Worth $13.45 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global directional drilling services market size is expected to reach USD 13.45 billion by 2025. Increasing oil and gas exploration activities owing to high demand for energy in light of growth in manufacturing sectors is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Technological advancements, which are attracting service providers, are also likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, Motive Drilling Technologies, Inc. designed an automated decision-making through directional drilling bit guidance system and has applied it to 2 million feet drillings for various companies in North America. The system used provided better efficiency and accuracy in lesser time.

The drilling operators are increasingly investing in research and development to deliver innovative software drilling technologies in terms of instruments and software tools and services. NABORS has developed various drilling software including Navigator Directional Platform, which improves directional drilling process through visualization, tracking, and steering program. It provides data acquisition and supports modelling and visualization of the drilled and planned well paths from remote operating centers, thereby improving operational safety and efficiency and drilling performance. Thus, the advent of such systems is expected to have a positive impact on the directional drilling services market over the forecast period.

The directional drilling services have gain momentum over time owing to the unconventional reserves with more complex well geometries. To enhance the rate of penetration in certain harder-to-reach reserves are driving the demand for rotary steerable systems. Various benefits including longer laterals and greater intermediate reaches of these systems have revolutionized the drilling process. The RSS technologies service segment accounted for about USD 3.5 billion of the directional drilling market in 2012 and is expected to witness significant growth during the next few years. The RSS technology enables the use of Logging While Drilling (LWD) to provide full borehole images. This factor is also expected to drive the segment.

Owing to the precise directional control, the RSS technology has been widely used for various projects across the globe, such as in water-injection wells in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. In terms of technology, Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period owing to unique requirements from the land-based drilling applications. This technology offers reliable and precise wellbore placement along with high drilling efficiency, which is expected to be the key driving-factor for the segment. Moreover, technological advancements in MWD are projected to drive the market directional drilling services. For instance, NABORS AccuSteer MWD system provides various innovative features, such as near-bit continuous inclination, torque- and bend-on-bit, resistivity weight, and azimuthal gamma.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Directional Drilling Services Market Size And Forecast, By System [Conventional, RSS & Others], By Technology (LWD, MWD & Survey, RSS, Motors), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) And Segment Forecast, 2015 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/directional-drilling-services-market

Other innovations, such as features facilitating reduction in side tracks and solutions for geological challenges, are also expected to drive the MWD segment, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for directional drilling services. Offshore is expected to be the major application segment in near future owing to the exhaustion of onshore sources. The oil and gas manufacturers have increased their spending to discover oil and gas resources in offshore areas.

For instance, in August 2018, the Woodside Energy Ltd. discovered natural gas in offshore Myanmar with its Aung Siddhi prospects. In the same year, Exxon Mobil Corp., stated a rise in resource estimation for offshore Guyana owing to the discovery of recoverable resources. The above-mentioned trends in the oil and gas sector are expected to drive the market further.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market - Traditional application of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is for cooking purpose which was dominant driving factor and it is going to continue its impact on the growth of LPG market over the forecast period. LPG is considered more clean fuel as compared with coal and beneficial for environment and hence recommended by government.

- Traditional application of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is for cooking purpose which was dominant driving factor and it is going to continue its impact on the growth of LPG market over the forecast period. LPG is considered more clean fuel as compared with coal and beneficial for environment and hence recommended by government. Tight Gas Market - Global tight gas market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to shift in focus toward unconventional gases. Tight gas is an unconventional gas explored through hydraulic fracturing with low permeability.

- Global tight gas market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to shift in focus toward unconventional gases. Tight gas is an unconventional gas explored through hydraulic fracturing with low permeability. Specialty Fuel Additives Market - Specialty fuels additives are chemical constitutions which when mixed with fuels enhance the properties of the fuel or restrain the undesirable properties of fuels. To impart the characteristics of the fuel additives are used.

- Specialty fuels additives are chemical constitutions which when mixed with fuels enhance the properties of the fuel or restrain the undesirable properties of fuels. To impart the characteristics of the fuel additives are used. Hydraulic Fracturing Market - Growing E&P activities for extracting hydrocarbons from unconventional reserves particularly shale basins has been major factor driving global hydraulic fracturing market growth over the last few years. Increasing demand for primary energy and fuel for transportation, household and power generation has been responsible for growth in demand for oil & gas over the last few years.

Hexa Research has segmented the directional drilling services market report based on system, technology, application and region:-

Segmentation by System • Conventional • Rotary Steerable System (RSS) & Others

• Conventional • Rotary Steerable System (RSS) & Others Segmentation by Technology • LWD • MWD & Survey • RSS • Motors

• LWD • MWD & Survey • RSS • Motors Segmentation by Application • Onshore • Offshore

• Onshore • Offshore Segmentation by Region • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Central & South America • Middle East & Africa

• • • • Central & • & Key Countries Market • U.S. • Canada • Norway • Russia • U.K. • China • India • Saudi Arabia • UAE • Qatar • Algeria • Iran • Venezuela • Brazil

• U.S. • • • • U.K. • • • • UAE • • • • • Key Players Analyzed: • Baker Hughes Incorporated • Halliburton Company • Weatherford International PLC • Schlumberger Limited • Scientific Drilling International • GE Oil & Gas • National Oilwell Varco, Inc. • Nabors Industries Ltd. • Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited • Gyrodata Incorporated

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/

SOURCE Hexa Research