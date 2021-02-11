Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report 2021: Focus on Backup Services, Real-Time Replication Services, Data Security Services & Professional Services

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market By Service Type (Backup Services, Real-Time Replication Services, Others), By Provider, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during the forecast period



Rising implementation of cloud-based solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Moreover, growing requirement to avoid loss of information and transactions is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, expanding IT infrastructure worldwide coupled with high flexibility and cost-effectiveness of DRaaS Solutions is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market is segmented based on service type, provider, deployment model, organization size, end-user, company, and region. Based on service type, the market can be categorized into backup services, real-time replication services, data security services & professional services.



Out of which, the backup services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the fact that it provides secure, cost-effective, reliable, automated, and scalable solutions to the enterprises so that any business can maintain its continuity in the event of disaster.



In terms of provider, the market is fragmented into cloud service providers, managed service providers, telecom and communication services providers & others. Among them, the managed service providers segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years as it helps organizations to offload the burden of data protection and data security with help of its DRaaS services.



The major players operating in the disaster recovery as a service market are Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SunGard Availability Services, VMware Inc., Cable & Wireless Communications, Cisco, HP Enterprises Company, Iland Internet Solutions, NTT Communications Corporation, TierPoint, LLC, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and others.



The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

