Global Disease Expert Available to Comment on New Ebola Outbreak in Guinea

Infectious disease SME Dr. Richard Reithinger can comment on new Ebola outbreak in Guinea, now considered an epidemic.

Public health officials in Guinea have already begun taking action in hopes of preventing a major widespread outbreak and the World Health Organization has quickly offered support to set up contact tracing efforts and treatment structures.

Dr. Reithinger has been published widely on the topics of malaria and other vector-borne disease epidemiology, case management, prevention, and control. He has extensive experience in managing and implementing programs focusing on malaria, neglected tropical diseases as well as zoonotic diseases such as avian influenza, COVID-19, and Ebola.

To set up an interview with Dr. Reithinger please contact [email protected].

