Global Dishwashers Industry Insights, Review & Forecast 2015-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dishwashers Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dishwashers market, and compares it with other markets.



The global dishwashers market was worth $2.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% and reach $2.55 billion by 2023.



The increase in number of working population is expected to increase the demand for dishwasher appliance market. The working population having busy lifestyles have less time to take care of household activities such as cleaning and washing. This arises the need for the convenient household appliances which save time and energy of households. According to the survey conducted by US Energy Information Administration, approximately 68% of Americans in 2017 have dishwashers at their homes. The busy lifestyles of the individuals is expected to drive the market for dishwashers in the forecast period.



Stainless steel is a major raw material used in dishwashers manufacturing. As the cost of steel increases simultaneously the production cost of dishwasher also increases. For instance, on March 2018, US President Trump signed an order to place a 25% and 10% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. The fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to restrain the dishwashers market.



The household appliance manufacturers are integrating their products with the IoT technology to make customers lives comfortable and convenient. Internet of Things technology is the interconnectivity of physical objects and devices that are integrated with sensors and software that allow them to exchange and collect data.

Major technologies enabling smart household appliances include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, micro server and micro-electromechanical systems. For instance, Bosch has created home connect, an app that enables the user to monitor their refrigerators, cookers, washing machines, dishwashers and other devices from anywhere through their smart phones. According to report by IHS, the global smart connected electronics shipments is estimated to be over 223 million by 2020.



Major players in the market are Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch, AGA Rangemaster, Asko Appliances Dacor, Fagor America, Haier Group Corporation, Hoover Candy Group, Miele.



