Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Report to 2027 - Increase in Prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections is Expected to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals are used to destroy harmful microorganisms such as virus, bacteria, and fungi,. There are various types of disinfectants, antimicrobial chemicals available in the market, which include Phenolics, Iodophors, Nitrogen compounds, Organometallics, Organosulfurs, Aldehydes, and Others.

The phenolic compounds are used as disinfectant for surfaces such as laboratory, and non-critical medical devices such as blood pressure cuffs, stethoscope, hospital beds, and furniture.



Market Drivers

The increase in prevalence of healthcare associated infections is expected to boost the growth of global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market over the forecast period. Also, the rise in healthcare investments by government and private companies across the globe will positively influence the market growth.

Furthermore, growing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe expected to drive the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market growth during this forecast timeline. Moreover, the increase in demand from water treatment and healthcare industries is expected to propel the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market growth. In addition, the rise in awareness, especially across the emerging economies like APAC, and MEA is projected to further fuel the market in near future.



Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about the use of chemical disinfectants is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market growth. Also, improper disposable of chemicals is expected to lead to contamination of soil, and water may limit the market growth over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market is segmented into function such as Disinfectants & Sanitizers, and Antimicrobial Additives, by chemical products such as Phenolics, Iodophors, Nitrogen compounds, Organometallics, Organosulfurs, Aldehydes, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Paint & Coatings, Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage Processing, Plastics, Textiles, and others.



Also,the Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, ASHLAND INCORPORATED, AKZO NOBEL NV, AKCROS CHEMICALS LIMITED, CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, FERRO CORPORATION, LANXESS AG, LONZA GROUP LIMITED, and MILLIKEN & COMPANY.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market, By Function

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Function

5.2 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Function

5.3 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Function

5.3.1 Disinfectants & Sanitizers

5.3.2 Antimicrobial Additives



6 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market, By Chemical Products

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Chemical Products

6.2 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Chemical Products

6.3 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Chemical Products

6.3.1 Phenolics

6.3.2 Iodophors

6.3.3 Nitrogen compounds

6.3.4 Organometallics

6.3.5 Organosulfurs

6.3.6 Aldehydes

6.3.7 Others



7 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Paint & Coatings

7.3.2 Medical & Healthcare

7.3.3 Food & Beverage Processing

7.3.4 Plastics

7.3.5 Textiles

7.3.6 Others



8 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market, By Region

8.1 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Function

9.3 North America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Chemical Products

9.4 North America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.5 North America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Function

10.3 Europe Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Chemical Products

10.4 Europe Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.5 Europe Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Function

11.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Chemical Products

11.4 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By End User

11.5 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Function

12.3 Latin America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Chemical Products

12.4 Latin America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By End User

12.5 Latin America Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, Country



13 Middle East Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Share Analysis, By Function

13.3 Middle East Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Chemical Products

13.4 Middle East Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By End User

13.5 Middle East Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, By Country



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 BASF SE

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. ASHLAND INCORPORATED

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. AKZO NOBEL NV

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 AKCROS CHEMICALS LIMITED

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 FERRO CORPORATION

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 LANXESS AG

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 LONZA GROUP LIMITED

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 MILLIKEN & COMPANY

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9dute

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets