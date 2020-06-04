Global Disinfectant Spray Market Forecast to 2027 with Profiles of Major Players Including Johnson & Johnson, P&G, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, and DuPont
Jun 04, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 The "Disinfectant Spray - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Disinfectant Spray market accounted for $654.05 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,487.32 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing incidence of communicable diseases, rising awareness regarding hygiene, and advancement of healthcare sector. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By application, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of disinfectants for patient care. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as low cost of production attracts more key players to this region.
Some of the key players in Disinfectant Spray Market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble Company, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, DuPont, Unilever, Pure Bioscience, Henkel Corporation, Henry Schein, Steris Plc.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Delivery System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non-aerosol
5.3 Aerosol
6 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Formulation Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Amphoterics
6.3 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
6.4 Peracetic Acid
6.5 Sodium Hypochlorite
6.6 Aldehydes
6.7 Hydrogen Peroxide
6.8 Phenols
6.9 Biguanides
7 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
7.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarket
7.4 Online Sales
7.5 Wholesaler & Distributors
7.6 Retail & Convenience Stores
8 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Pack Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 200 ml
8.3 201 ml - 400 ml
8.4 401 ml - 600 ml
8.5 More than 600 ml
9 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Households
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4 Manufacturing & Industrial
9.5 Offices/Commercial
9.6 Schools & Universities
10 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Johnson & Johnson
12.2 Procter and Gamble Company
12.3 3M
12.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
12.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
12.6 DuPont
12.7 Unilever
12.8 Pure Bioscience
12.9 Henkel Corporation
12.10 Henry Schein
12.11 Steris PLC
