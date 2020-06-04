Global Disinfectant Spray Market Forecast to 2027 with Profiles of Major Players Including Johnson & Johnson, P&G, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, and DuPont

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 The "Disinfectant Spray - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disinfectant Spray market accounted for $654.05 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,487.32 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing incidence of communicable diseases, rising awareness regarding hygiene, and advancement of healthcare sector. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

By application, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of disinfectants for patient care. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as low cost of production attracts more key players to this region.

Some of the key players in Disinfectant Spray Market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble Company, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, DuPont, Unilever, Pure Bioscience, Henkel Corporation, Henry Schein, Steris Plc.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Delivery System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-aerosol

5.3 Aerosol



6 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Formulation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Amphoterics

6.3 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

6.4 Peracetic Acid

6.5 Sodium Hypochlorite

6.6 Aldehydes

6.7 Hydrogen Peroxide

6.8 Phenols

6.9 Biguanides



7 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

7.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarket

7.4 Online Sales

7.5 Wholesaler & Distributors

7.6 Retail & Convenience Stores



8 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Pack Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 200 ml

8.3 201 ml - 400 ml

8.4 401 ml - 600 ml

8.5 More than 600 ml



9 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Households

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Manufacturing & Industrial

9.5 Offices/Commercial

9.6 Schools & Universities



10 Global Disinfectant Spray Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Johnson & Johnson

12.2 Procter and Gamble Company

12.3 3M

12.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

12.6 DuPont

12.7 Unilever

12.8 Pure Bioscience

12.9 Henkel Corporation

12.10 Henry Schein

12.11 Steris PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vidfb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

