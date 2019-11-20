Global Dispersing Agents Market by Product Type, Application, Weight & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dispersing agents market reached a volume of 4.7 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach around 6.6 Million Tons by 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2024.



Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for dispersants in the oil and gas industries are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Dispersants slow down the process of coagulation and help each particle of cement to stay detached and provide enhanced spreadability, which is leading to their increasing demand from the thriving construction industry.



Additionally, the increasing oil drilling and exploration activities across the globe are also contributing significantly to the market growth. Dispersants are commonly used to clean and control oil spills in the ocean. They work by binding the product molecules with oil particles and separate them from water, thus allowing oil droplets to biodegrade rapidly in comparison to the large mass of oil.



Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include increasing focus on research and development (R&D) activities along with innovations such as the introduction of asphaltene and paraffin-based dispersants that allow an uninterrupted flow of liquid through pipelines. Further, continual developments in automotive and infrastructure sectors are also expected to enhance the demand of dispersing agents specifically in the paints and coating industry.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products & Chemicals, Altana, Cera-Chem, Chryso SAS, Clariant AG, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Emerald Performance Materials, Cytec Industries, Elementis, Evonik Industries, Gruppo Chimico Dalton, King Industries, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global dispersing agents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global dispersing agents industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the weight?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dispersing agents industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dispersing agents industry?

What is the structure of the global dispersing agents industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global dispersing agents industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dispersing Agents Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Weight

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Suspension

6.2 Solution

6.3 Colloid

6.4 Powder

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Construction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Detergents

7.4 Oil and Gas

7.5 Paints and Coatings

7.6 Pulp and Paper

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Weight

8.1 Low Molecular Weight Dispersants

8.2 High Molecular Weight Dispersants

8.3 Advanced High Molecular Weight Dispersants

8.4 Oligomeric Dispersants



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Air Products & Chemicals

14.3.2 Altana

14.3.3 Cera-Chem

14.3.4 Chryso SAS

14.3.5 Clariant AG

14.3.6 Arkema Group

14.3.7 Ashland

14.3.8 BASF SE

14.3.9 Croda International PLC

14.3.10 Emerald Performance Materials

14.3.11 Cytec Industries

14.3.12 Elementis

14.3.13 Evonik Industries

14.3.14 Gruppo Chimico Dalton

14.3.15 King Industries



