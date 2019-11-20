Global Dispersing Agents Market by Product Type, Application, Weight & Region - Forecast to 2024
Nov 20, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dispersing agents market reached a volume of 4.7 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach around 6.6 Million Tons by 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2024.
Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for dispersants in the oil and gas industries are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Dispersants slow down the process of coagulation and help each particle of cement to stay detached and provide enhanced spreadability, which is leading to their increasing demand from the thriving construction industry.
Additionally, the increasing oil drilling and exploration activities across the globe are also contributing significantly to the market growth. Dispersants are commonly used to clean and control oil spills in the ocean. They work by binding the product molecules with oil particles and separate them from water, thus allowing oil droplets to biodegrade rapidly in comparison to the large mass of oil.
Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include increasing focus on research and development (R&D) activities along with innovations such as the introduction of asphaltene and paraffin-based dispersants that allow an uninterrupted flow of liquid through pipelines. Further, continual developments in automotive and infrastructure sectors are also expected to enhance the demand of dispersing agents specifically in the paints and coating industry.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products & Chemicals, Altana, Cera-Chem, Chryso SAS, Clariant AG, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Emerald Performance Materials, Cytec Industries, Elementis, Evonik Industries, Gruppo Chimico Dalton, King Industries, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global dispersing agents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global dispersing agents industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the weight?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dispersing agents industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dispersing agents industry?
- What is the structure of the global dispersing agents industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global dispersing agents industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dispersing Agents Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Weight
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Suspension
6.2 Solution
6.3 Colloid
6.4 Powder
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Construction
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Detergents
7.4 Oil and Gas
7.5 Paints and Coatings
7.6 Pulp and Paper
7.7 Others
8 Market Breakup by Weight
8.1 Low Molecular Weight Dispersants
8.2 High Molecular Weight Dispersants
8.3 Advanced High Molecular Weight Dispersants
8.4 Oligomeric Dispersants
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Air Products & Chemicals
14.3.2 Altana
14.3.3 Cera-Chem
14.3.4 Chryso SAS
14.3.5 Clariant AG
14.3.6 Arkema Group
14.3.7 Ashland
14.3.8 BASF SE
14.3.9 Croda International PLC
14.3.10 Emerald Performance Materials
14.3.11 Cytec Industries
14.3.12 Elementis
14.3.13 Evonik Industries
14.3.14 Gruppo Chimico Dalton
14.3.15 King Industries
