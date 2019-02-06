Global Display (LCD, OLED, Direct-View LED, Micro-LED) Market 2019-2024 - Growth in Smart Wearable Display MarketAR/VR HMDS and Smartwatches

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Display Market by Product (Smartphone, Wearables, Television, Automotive, Signage), Technology (LCD, OLED, Direct-View LED, Micro-LED), Panel Size (Micro, Small, Medium, Large), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global display panel market was valued at USD 130.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 167.75 billion by 2024, at CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

A display is an output device that represents textual, pictorial, or graphical information. Display panels are used in devices such as TVs, PCs, notebooks, and smartphones. Various types of display panels, such as micro, rigid, and flexible, can be manufactured utilizing technologies such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED), LED-backlit LCD, direct-view LED, and micro-LED.

Growing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones and high demand for flexible display panels; rising government support and increasing investments toward the construction of new OLED and LCD panel manufacturing facilities; escalating demand for 4K and 8K displays with the availability of UHD content; increasing deployment of HUD, central stack display, and instrument cluster in automotive display systems; and rising focus toward technological shift and development of energy-efficient, attractive, and high-end-specification display products are the major factors for the growth of the display panel market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Display Panel Market

4.2 Global Display Panel Market, in Terms of Value, By Product

4.3 LCD Display Panel Market, in Terms of Volume and Value, By Product

4.4 OLED Display Panel Market Share, in Terms of Value, By Product

4.5 Micro-LED Display Panel Market Share, in Terms of Volume and Value, By Product

4.6 Smartphone Display Panel Market Share, in Terms of Value, By Display Technology

4.7 Smart Wearable Display Panel Market Share, in Terms of Value, By Display Technology

4.8 Display Panel Market in APAC, By Country and Product



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of OLED Displays in Smartphones and High Demand for Flexible Display Panels

5.2.1.2 Huge Investments Toward, Along With Government Support For, Construction of New OLED and LCD Panel Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for 4K & 8K Displays With the Availability of Uhd Content

5.2.1.4 Growth in Automotive Displays - HUD, Central Stack Display, and Instrument Cluster

5.2.1.5 Technological Shift and Development of Energy-Efficient, Attractive, and High-End-Specification Display Product

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Saturated Growth and Declining Shipment of Display Panels for TVS, Tablets, and Monitors

5.2.2.2 Deployment of Widescreen Alternatives, Such as Projectors and Screenless Displays

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Use Cases - Smart Display, Smart Mirror, Smart Home Appliances

5.2.3.2 Emerging Display Technologies - Micro-LED and True Quantum Dot

5.2.3.3 Growth in Smart Wearable Display MarketAR/VR HMDS and Smartwatches

5.2.3.4 Growing Number of Vendors Adopting OLED Display Panels for Televisions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Average Selling Price of Display Panels

5.2.4.2 Complex Supply Chain and Manufacturing Processes

5.2.4.3 High Costs Associated With New Display Technology-Based Products



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 R&D

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Assembly and Integration

6.2.4 Input Suppliers

6.3 Emerging Display Technologies

6.3.1 Technology Comparison: LCD vs OLED vs Micro-LED

6.3.2 Commercialization Potential and Impact of Micro-LED

6.3.3 Quantum Dot

6.3.3.1 Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QCEF)

6.3.3.2 Quantum Dot Color Filter (QDCF)

6.3.3.3 True Quantum Dot

6.3.4 Display Backplane - A-Si, LTPS, Igzo

6.4 Key Trends

6.4.1 Flexible and Foldable Displays

6.4.2 Microdisplay

6.5 Emerging Use-Cases

6.5.1 Smart Mirror

6.5.2 Smart Home Display (Voice-Controlled Display)

6.5.2.1 Voice-Controlled/Assistant Smart Display

6.5.2.2 Smart Home Appliance Display



7 Display Panel Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphone

7.2.1 OLED Displays to Dominate Smartphone Segment During Forecast Period

7.3 Television

7.3.1 LCD Displays to Continue Occupying Major Share of Television Segment During Forecast Period

7.4 PC Monitor & Laptop

7.4.1 PC Monitor & Laptop Segment to Witness Declined Growth During Forecast Period

7.5 Large Format/Professional Display (Digital Signage)

7.5.1 Direct-View LED Displays to Dominate Large Format Display Segment During Forecast Period

7.6 Automotive Display

7.6.1 Head-Up Display (HUD)

7.6.2 Central Stack Display

7.6.3 Instrument Cluster

7.7 Tablet

7.7.1 Display Panel Demand for Tablets Expected to Decline During Forecast Period

7.8 Smart Wearables

7.8.1 Smartwatch

7.8.2 AR HMD

7.8.3 VR HMD

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Emerging Use-Cases Like Smart Home Displays and Smart Mirrors to Drive Market in Other Product Segment During Forecast Period



8 Display Panel Market, By Display Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 LCD

8.2.1 LED-LCD

8.2.2 QD-LCD (QDEF-LCD)

8.3 OLED

8.3.1 Flexible & Foldable

8.3.2 Rigid

8.3.2.1 Major Adoption of Rigid Panels Expected in Television, Automotive, and Monitor Devices During Forecast Period

8.4 Micro-LED

8.4.1 Micro-LED Display Panel Shipment to Surge Rapidly 2020 Onwards

8.5 Direct-View LED

8.5.1 Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED

8.5.2 Direct-View Large-Pixel LED

8.6 Others



9 Display Panel Market, By Panel Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microdisplays

9.3 Small- & Medium-Sized Panels

9.4 Large-Sized Panels

9.4.1 LCD Displays Expected to Continue Dominating Large-Sized Display Panel Segment During Forecast Period



10 Display Panel Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer

10.2.1 Comsumer Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Display Panel Market to Witness High Growth in Automotive Industry During Forecast Period

10.4 Sports & Entertainment

10.4.1 Rapid Penetration of AR/VR HMDS Into Sports and Entertainment Industry Would Be Major Growth Driver During Forecast Period

10.5 Transportation

10.5.1 Large Format Displays to Lead Display Panel Market in Transportation Industry

10.6 Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI

10.6.1 Digital Signage to Lead Display Panel Market in Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI Industries

10.7 Industrial & Enterprise

10.7.1 Increasing Adoption of AR/VR-HMDS to Drive Market's Growth in Industrial and Enterprise Industries

10.8 Education

10.8.1 High Demand for Devices - Lfds and AR/VR HMDS To Drive Market in Education Industry

10.9 Healthcare

10.9.1 Display Panel Demand for Medical Devices and Equipment to Surge During Forecast Period

10.10 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

10.10.1 HUD, AR & VR HMDS, and Rugged Display Devices to Drive Market's Growth in Military, Defense, and Aerospace Industries

10.11 Others

10.11.1 HMD to Lead Display Panel Market in Other Industry



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Player Share Analysis: Display Panel Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking: Display Panel Market

12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.5.2 Expansion

12.5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures

12.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Samsung Electronics

13.2.2 LG Display

13.2.3 BOE Technology

13.2.4 AU Optronics (AUO)

13.2.5 Innolux Corporation

13.2.6 Japan Display (JDI)

13.2.7 Sharp (Foxconn)

13.2.8 China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) (CDOT) (TCL)

13.2.9 Tianma Microelectronics

13.2.10 Truly International

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) (Tatung)

13.3.2 Hannstar Display

13.3.3 CEC Panda

13.3.4 BOE Varitronix

13.4 Key Innovators

13.4.1 Apple (Luxvue)

13.4.2 Sony

13.4.3 E Ink Holdings

13.4.4 Universal Display Corp. (UDC)

13.4.5 Joled

13.4.6 Emagin Corporation

13.4.7 Kopin Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69sh2d/global_display?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

