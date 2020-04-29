Global Display Materials Industry
Apr 29, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%. OLED, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.3 Billion by the year 2025, OLED will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$393.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$334.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OLED will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
- Corning, Inc.
- cynora GmbH
- DIC Corporation
- Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- DUKSAN Neolux Co., Ltd.
- JNC Corporation
- JSR Corporation
- LG Chem
- Luminescence Technology Corp.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Universal Display Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Display Material Market to Witness Moderate Growth
OLED Technology to Register Highest Growth
Breakdown of OLED Materials Revenue (in Millions of Units) by
Application Type: 2017-2023
Total Revenues (in Million USD) of LCD and OLED: 2015-2024
Total Revenue (In Billion USD) of OLED Displays: 2016-2021
Display Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Leading Players
Breakdown of Raw OLED Capacity (in Sq. m (000)) for Chinese
Smartphone Panels by Producer Type: 2018 and 2019
Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of OLED Display Technology
by Leading Players (2018)
Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of Commercial Displays by
Leading Manufacturers: 2018
Capacity Ranking of TFT LCD by Panel Makers: 2022E
Capacity Ranking of AMOLED by Panel Makers: 2012-2022
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Adoption of OLED Displays to Bolster Market Growth
Worldwide Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of OLED Screens
by Top Five Countries: July 2016-July 2018
Growth in Shipments to Support Demand
New Collaborations to Drive Market Demand
Increasing Investments to Bolster Market Growth
Market Trends in Display Materials Market
Chinese Display Makers Register a Significant Market Share in
the Global Market
Emergence of True Quantum Dot and Micro-Led Technology Based
Displays to Provide Growth Opportunities
Worldwide microLED Unit Shipments (in Thousands): 2019-2026
Innovations to Spur Market Growth
New Product Launches to Drive Demand for Display Materials
Myriad End-User Segments for OLED Display Technology to Drive
Market Growth
Increase in Average Display Screen Resolution & Size to Support
Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Display Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Display Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Display Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: LCD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: LCD (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: LCD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: OLED (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: OLED (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: OLED (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Display Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: Display Materials Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 11: United States Display Materials Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Display Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Display Materials Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: Display Materials Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Display Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Display
Materials Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 17: Display Materials Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Display Materials Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Display Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Display Materials Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 21: Display Materials Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Display Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Display Materials Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Display Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Display Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Display Materials Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Display Materials Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: Display Materials Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: French Display Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Display Materials Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Display Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: German Display Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Display Materials Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: German Display Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Display Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: Italian Display Materials Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: Display Materials Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Display
Materials Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Display Materials Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Display Materials Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Display Materials Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Rest of Europe Display Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Display Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Display Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Display Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Display Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Display Materials Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Display Materials Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of World Display Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
V. CURATED RESEARCH
