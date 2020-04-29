Global Display Materials Industry

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%. OLED, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.3 Billion by the year 2025, OLED will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$393.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$334.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OLED will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Corning, Inc.

cynora GmbH

DIC Corporation

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials

DowDuPont, Inc.

DUKSAN Neolux Co., Ltd.

JNC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Luminescence Technology Corp.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Universal Display Corporation









1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Display Material Market to Witness Moderate Growth

OLED Technology to Register Highest Growth

Breakdown of OLED Materials Revenue (in Millions of Units) by

Application Type: 2017-2023

Total Revenues (in Million USD) of LCD and OLED: 2015-2024

Total Revenue (In Billion USD) of OLED Displays: 2016-2021

Display Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A Prelude into Leading Players

Breakdown of Raw OLED Capacity (in Sq. m (000)) for Chinese

Smartphone Panels by Producer Type: 2018 and 2019

Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of OLED Display Technology

by Leading Players (2018)

Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of Commercial Displays by

Leading Manufacturers: 2018

Capacity Ranking of TFT LCD by Panel Makers: 2022E

Capacity Ranking of AMOLED by Panel Makers: 2012-2022





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Adoption of OLED Displays to Bolster Market Growth

Worldwide Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of OLED Screens

by Top Five Countries: July 2016-July 2018

Growth in Shipments to Support Demand

New Collaborations to Drive Market Demand

Increasing Investments to Bolster Market Growth

Market Trends in Display Materials Market

Chinese Display Makers Register a Significant Market Share in

the Global Market

Emergence of True Quantum Dot and Micro-Led Technology Based

Displays to Provide Growth Opportunities

Worldwide microLED Unit Shipments (in Thousands): 2019-2026

Innovations to Spur Market Growth

New Product Launches to Drive Demand for Display Materials

Myriad End-User Segments for OLED Display Technology to Drive

Market Growth

Increase in Average Display Screen Resolution & Size to Support

Market Growth





