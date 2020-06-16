Global Display Panel Market by Product, Industry and Region - COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Display Panel Market by Product (PC Monitors, Tablets, Smartphones, Wearables, Automotive Displays, TVs, and Large Screen), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 epidemic has a negative impact on the growth of the display panel market owing to the slowing consumption of products such as TVs, digital signage solutions, and smartphones, as well as shortages of the skilled workers and raw materials due to the lockdowns across the world. China is known for the display industry's supply chain, with the presence of corporations having huge factories in the country. There is already a delay for weeks in the production of final consumer electronic products. The display panel industry is likely to suffer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Before COVID-19, the display panel market was estimated to grow from USD 144.1 billion in 2020 to USD 174.8 billion in 2025. Post- COVID-19, the display panel market is estimated to be worth USD 107.0 billion in 2020 (a drop by ~25.6% than the market size estimated for 2020 before COVID-19) and is projected to reach USD 152 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%.
A few of the major players in the display market are Samsung Display; LG Display; BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.; AU Optronics Corp.; Innolux Corp.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corp.; China Star Optoelectronics Technology; Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.; and Truly International Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre-COVID-19
3.2 Realistic Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
3.4 Optimistic Scenario
4 Impact of COVID-19 on Display Panel Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Dynamics
4.1.1 Drivers
4.1.2 Restraints
4.1.3 Opportunities
5 System and Extended Ecosystem of Display Panel Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain of Display Ecosystem
5.4 Potential Shift in Clients' Revenues
6 Impact of COVID-19 on Display by Product, Technology, and Player
6.1 Introduction
6.2 by Product
6.3 by Player
6.4 by Technology
7 Industry Analysis
7.1 Consumer
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Sports & Entertainment
7.4 Transportation
7.5 Retail, Hospitality, and Bfsi
7.6 Industrial & Enterprise
7.7 Education
7.8 Healthcare
7.9 Aerospace, Defense, & Military
7.10 Others
8 Product Analysis
8.1 Pc, Monitors and Laptops
8.2 Large Format Displays
8.3 Televisions
8.4 Automotive Displays
8.5 Smart Wearables
8.6 Smartphones
8.7 Tablets
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Key Players
10.2.1 Samsung Display
10.2.2 LG Display
10.2.3 BOE Technology
10.2.4 AU Optronics
10.2.5 Innolux Corporation
10.2.6 Japan Display
10.2.7 Sharp
10.2.8 China Star Optoelectronics Technology
10.2.9 Tianma Microelectronics
10.2.10 Truly Electronics
10.3 Key Innovators
10.3.1 Apple
10.3.2 Sony
10.3.3 E Ink Holdings
10.3.4 Universal Display Corp
10.3.5 Joled
10.3.6 Emagin Corporation
10.3.7 Kopin Corporation
10.4 Short-Term and Long-Term Strategies
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8a6dz
