Global Display Panel Market by Product, Industry and Region - COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Display Panel Market by Product (PC Monitors, Tablets, Smartphones, Wearables, Automotive Displays, TVs, and Large Screen), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 epidemic has a negative impact on the growth of the display panel market owing to the slowing consumption of products such as TVs, digital signage solutions, and smartphones, as well as shortages of the skilled workers and raw materials due to the lockdowns across the world. China is known for the display industry's supply chain, with the presence of corporations having huge factories in the country. There is already a delay for weeks in the production of final consumer electronic products. The display panel industry is likely to suffer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before COVID-19, the display panel market was estimated to grow from USD 144.1 billion in 2020 to USD 174.8 billion in 2025. Post- COVID-19, the display panel market is estimated to be worth USD 107.0 billion in 2020 (a drop by ~25.6% than the market size estimated for 2020 before COVID-19) and is projected to reach USD 152 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%.



A few of the major players in the display market are Samsung Display; LG Display; BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.; AU Optronics Corp.; Innolux Corp.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corp.; China Star Optoelectronics Technology; Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.; and Truly International Holdings Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-COVID-19

3.2 Realistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.4 Optimistic Scenario

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Display Panel Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities



5 System and Extended Ecosystem of Display Panel Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain of Display Ecosystem

5.4 Potential Shift in Clients' Revenues

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Display by Product, Technology, and Player

6.1 Introduction

6.2 by Product

6.3 by Player

6.4 by Technology



7 Industry Analysis

7.1 Consumer

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Sports & Entertainment

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Retail, Hospitality, and Bfsi

7.6 Industrial & Enterprise

7.7 Education

7.8 Healthcare

7.9 Aerospace, Defense, & Military

7.10 Others

8 Product Analysis

8.1 Pc, Monitors and Laptops

8.2 Large Format Displays

8.3 Televisions

8.4 Automotive Displays

8.5 Smart Wearables

8.6 Smartphones

8.7 Tablets

9 Geographic Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Samsung Display

10.2.2 LG Display

10.2.3 BOE Technology

10.2.4 AU Optronics

10.2.5 Innolux Corporation

10.2.6 Japan Display

10.2.7 Sharp

10.2.8 China Star Optoelectronics Technology

10.2.9 Tianma Microelectronics

10.2.10 Truly Electronics

10.3 Key Innovators

10.3.1 Apple

10.3.2 Sony

10.3.3 E Ink Holdings

10.3.4 Universal Display Corp

10.3.5 Joled

10.3.6 Emagin Corporation

10.3.7 Kopin Corporation

10.4 Short-Term and Long-Term Strategies



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8a6dz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

