Global DisplayPorts Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DisplayPorts estimated at 957 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.7 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% over the period 2020-2027.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The DisplayPorts market in the U.S. is estimated at 257.2 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.2 Billion Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 23.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.2 Billion Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 158-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analogix Semiconductor Inc.

ATEN International Co. Ltd.

Digital View Group

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Molex Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Parade Technologies Inc.

PNY Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

DisplayPort: A High Performance Display Interface Technology

Recent Market Activity

VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Technologies

DisplayPort Versions: A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

DisplayPorts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADLINK Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Molex, Inc. (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan)

PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Adoption of Thunderbolt 3 Benefits Demand for DisplayPorts

Expanding Market for AR VR Devices Unfurl New Opportunities

4K and 8K TVs - An Expanding Market for Display Ports

DisplayPort over USB-C - A High Performance Video Interface

Multi-Stream Transport (MST) - A Preferable Choice for Multiple

Screen Users

Smartphones Offer Strong Prospects for DisplayPorts

Personal Computing Devices Continue to Augment Demand

Rise in DisplayPort Certifications across Various Device

Categories Strengthens Market Prospects

DisplayPorts & HDMI Technologies in Consumer Electronics:

Complementary or Competitive?

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Key Chinese and Taiwanese DisplayPort Connector & Cable

Assembly Suppliers

Growing Demand for High Resolution Video Content and Displays

Augments the Need for Improved Capabilities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 62

