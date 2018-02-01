Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are CONMED, Halma, Hill-Rom, Koninklijke Philips, Medline Industries & OSI Systems

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.06% during the period 2018-2022.

This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increase in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is growing increasingly popular as more healthcare facilities do not require people to stay as in-patients at the facility.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). HAIs, also known as nosocomial infections, are on the rise which is driving the demand for disposable blood pressure cuffs market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the availability of reusable blood pressure cuffs. One of the most major challenges being faced by the vendors of the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market is the growing use of reusable blood pressure cuffs which can be cleaned and disinfected for use on multiple patients.

Key vendors

CONMED

Halma

Hill-Rom

Koninklijke Philips

Medline Industries

OSI Systems

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t6j48/global_disposable?w=5

