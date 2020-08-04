Global Disposable Face Masks Market 2019-2025: Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 97.4%

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Face Masks Market By Product, By Type of Respirator Masks, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Face Masks Market size is expected to reach $91.3 billion by the end of 2020, rising at a market growth of 97.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



A wide range of factors are influencing the growth of global disposable face masks market. These factors include increased rate of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and a rapid expansion of aging population across the globe. Factors like these are leading to a higher incidence of age-borne diseases and conditions, an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed, the extensive investment in healthcare facilities and sector, as well as the expansion and advancement of healthcare sector in the developing regions.



The world has been witnessing the recent outbreak of viruses such as anthrax, influenza, avian bird flu, swine, flu, Ebola, and the more recent corona virus in China. Such massive and frequent outbreaks have caused an exponential raise in the sales of medical masks globally. Also, this is currently the key factor which is driving the growth of global disposable face masks market. The virus outbreaks have also determined an increasing adoption of masks as a precautionary among the general public. This is expected to bode well into the future and provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global disposable face masks market.



A novel coronavirus appeared in China at the end of 2019. This has spread exponentially across the world since then. This novel coronavirus is called SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes is called COVID-19. Although some have mild illnesses with COVID-19, others may experience trouble coughing, pneumonia, and even respiratory failure. Older people and those with chronic health problems are most at risk for serious illness.



Air pollution, vehicle engine, and manufacturing facility pollutants, contaminants, and related allergies and effects are also projected to continue to substantially boost market growth throughout the forecast period. Recent outbreaks of viruses and the threat of pandemics are expected to offer high potential possibilities for both existing and new entrants in the global market for disposable face masks. Factors that are likely to minimize the sales growth of existing players include local or domestic and small-scale manufacturers supplying low-quality face masks. This is anticipated to have an impact on the sales and profits of existing players in the global disposable face masks market. Nevertheless, the upside is that these players have to face numerous challenges in the market to receive original and approved certification from the applicable regulatory bodies that are certified and recognized in the global market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ambu A/S, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), AirStrip Technologies, Inc., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., OBP Medical Corporation, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Timesco Healthcare Ltd., SunMed, LLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed



Apr-2020: 3M came into partnership with Cummins, a company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of power generation products. The partnership was aimed to increase the production of high efficiency particulate filters for use in 3M's powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs. The partnership is expected to double the current production of filters for 3M's PAPRs. The additional filters are needed as 3M has increased the production of PAPRs to meet the demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

came into partnership with Cummins, a company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of power generation products. The partnership was aimed to increase the production of high efficiency particulate filters for use in 3M's powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs. The partnership is expected to double the current production of filters for 3M's PAPRs. The additional filters are needed as has increased the production of PAPRs to meet the demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Apr-2020: 3M announced partnership with Ford Motor Company following which the latter company has started producing a new type of pressurized respirator face mask for healthcare workers. The mask is known as Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR. A PAPR is a clear mask that fits over the entire face. Air is drawn in through a tube connected to a pump that filters contaminants from the air.The mask, called Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR, is a clear mask that covers the entire face. In this mask, air is drawn in through a tube connected with a pump that helps to filter contaminants from the air.

announced partnership with Ford Motor Company following which the latter company has started producing a new type of pressurized respirator face mask for healthcare workers. The mask is known as Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR. A PAPR is a clear mask that fits over the entire face. Air is drawn in through a tube connected to a pump that filters contaminants from the air.The mask, called Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR, is a clear mask that covers the entire face. In this mask, air is drawn in through a tube connected with a pump that helps to filter contaminants from the air. Mar-2020: Honeywell expanded its manufacturing operations in Smithfield, Rhode Island . The company is expected to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

. The company is expected to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Feb-2020: Kimberly-Clark increased the production of face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products. The company has expanded its production for fulfilling the customer demand from acute care facilities across the country.

Jan-2020: 3M expanded the production of respiratory face masks in its Chinese factories in response to the sudden rise of a deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, China .

expanded the production of respiratory face masks in its Chinese factories in response to the sudden rise of a deadly coronavirus in . Dec-2019: Medline Industries announced it is opening a new distribution center in St. Tammany Parish, near Covington. The distribution center aimed to manage packaging and shipment of all medical supplies ordered by the individual health care providers of the Southeast U.S. region, including items such as exam and surgical gloves, face masks, isolation gowns, reusable textiles, incontinence products, electrosurgical products, and housekeeping supplies.

Key Topics Covered



