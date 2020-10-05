Global Disposable Gloves Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Disposable Gloves are Fast Turning into Retail Commodities, is Expected to be Accelerated
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disposable Gloves Market Report
The disposable gloves market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2025.
The global disposable gloves market is highly competitive. Innovations, sustainability, and regulatory adherence constitute three pillars for the disposable gloves market success. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, awareness of infection prevention standards, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing to market growth. However, growth in medical tourism, advancement in surgical techniques and medical equipment, increase in public and private investments and government initiatives, the onset of pandemic diseases, and the rise in chronic diseases are other drivers stimulating the demand for disposable gloves.
The demand for medical gloves has surged up rapidly in countries such as the UK, China, the US, India, Iran, and Italy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has increased the importance of hygiene among individuals. The market landscape of disposable gloves, which are fast turning into retail commodities, is expected to be accelerated.
Insights by Geography
North America accounted for over 30% of the total volume consumption in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The scope of growth remains high in the medical & healthcare, automotive, construction, household applications, and food processing industries. A highly sophisticated food processing industry in the region is supporting the growth of vinyl and food-grade gloves.
In countries such as the US, where the market has been well established, the upcoming competition in the market will be based on offering sustainable products with minimum impact on the environment. The rise in the aging population, which requires special care, drives investments in the healthcare segment in North America.
Insights by Vendors
The disposable gloves industry is highly competitive, with more than 150 recognized vendors across the globe. Factors such as comfort, dexterity, safety, comfort, and price can play a major role in determining the demand and penetration of gloves in the market. Innovation serves as the key differentiator through which brands can capitalize on the competitive trend prevalent in the market.
Top Glove is one of the leading vendors in the market. Top glove market segmentation focuses on sustainability and business partnerships. Global collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are helping companies to increase their global footprints. Vendors need to engage with market trends and demands constantly.
Prominent Vendors
- Top Glove
- Kossan
- Hartalega
- Rubberex
- Ansell
Other Prominent Vendors
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kanam
- Unigloves
- Ammex
- Supermax
- The Glove Company
- Cardinal Health
- Molnlycke
- Dynarex
- Medline
- SAS Safety Corp.
- Showa
- Venom Steel
- Adenna
- WinMed Group
- MedPride
- Infitec Gloves
- Superior Glove
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation By Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation By Form
4.4.3 Market Segmentation By End Use
4.4.4 Market Segmentation By Distribution
4.4.5 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On global gloves market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Onset Of Pandemic Diseases
9.1.1 COVID-19 Scenario
9.2 Preference For Nitrile Gloves
9.3 Growth In Cleanroom Technology
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Concern Towards Personal Hygiene
10.2 Growing Medical And Surgical Applications
10.3 Rise In Medical Tourism
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Harmful Side Effects Of Latex
11.2 Rise In Environmental Impacts
11.3 Stringent Manufacturing Regulations
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Material Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.3.1 Market Size By Revenue
13.3.2 Market Size By Unit
13.4 Latex
13.5 Nitrile
13.6 Vinyl
13.7 Neoprene
13.8 Others
14 Form
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.3.1 Market Size By Revenue
14.3.2 Market Size By Unit
14.4 Powdered
14.5 Powder-Free
15 End-Use
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
15.3 Market Overview
15.3.1 Market Size By Revenue
15.3.2 Market Size By Unit
16 Medical
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.3 Surgical
16.4 Examination
17 Non-Medical
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
17.3 Industrial
17.4 Chemical
17.5 Food
17.6 Others
18 Distribution
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 B2b/Institutional
18.4 Retail
18.5 Others
19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
19.3 Geographic Overview
