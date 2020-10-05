Global Disposable Gloves Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Disposable Gloves are Fast Turning into Retail Commodities, is Expected to be Accelerated

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disposable Gloves Market Report

The disposable gloves market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2025.

The global disposable gloves market is highly competitive. Innovations, sustainability, and regulatory adherence constitute three pillars for the disposable gloves market success. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, awareness of infection prevention standards, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing to market growth. However, growth in medical tourism, advancement in surgical techniques and medical equipment, increase in public and private investments and government initiatives, the onset of pandemic diseases, and the rise in chronic diseases are other drivers stimulating the demand for disposable gloves.

The demand for medical gloves has surged up rapidly in countries such as the UK, China, the US, India, Iran, and Italy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has increased the importance of hygiene among individuals. The market landscape of disposable gloves, which are fast turning into retail commodities, is expected to be accelerated.

Insights by Geography

North America accounted for over 30% of the total volume consumption in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The scope of growth remains high in the medical & healthcare, automotive, construction, household applications, and food processing industries. A highly sophisticated food processing industry in the region is supporting the growth of vinyl and food-grade gloves.

In countries such as the US, where the market has been well established, the upcoming competition in the market will be based on offering sustainable products with minimum impact on the environment. The rise in the aging population, which requires special care, drives investments in the healthcare segment in North America.

Insights by Vendors

The disposable gloves industry is highly competitive, with more than 150 recognized vendors across the globe. Factors such as comfort, dexterity, safety, comfort, and price can play a major role in determining the demand and penetration of gloves in the market. Innovation serves as the key differentiator through which brands can capitalize on the competitive trend prevalent in the market.

Top Glove is one of the leading vendors in the market. Top glove market segmentation focuses on sustainability and business partnerships. Global collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are helping companies to increase their global footprints. Vendors need to engage with market trends and demands constantly.

Prominent Vendors

Top Glove

Kossan

Hartalega

Rubberex

Ansell

Other Prominent Vendors

Kimberly-Clark

Kanam

Unigloves

Ammex

Supermax

The Glove Company

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke

Dynarex

Medline

SAS Safety Corp.

Showa

Venom Steel

Adenna

WinMed Group

MedPride

Infitec Gloves

Superior Glove

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation By Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation By Form

4.4.3 Market Segmentation By End Use

4.4.4 Market Segmentation By Distribution

4.4.5 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On global gloves market

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Onset Of Pandemic Diseases

9.1.1 COVID-19 Scenario

9.2 Preference For Nitrile Gloves

9.3 Growth In Cleanroom Technology



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Concern Towards Personal Hygiene

10.2 Growing Medical And Surgical Applications

10.3 Rise In Medical Tourism



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Harmful Side Effects Of Latex

11.2 Rise In Environmental Impacts

11.3 Stringent Manufacturing Regulations



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Material Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.3.1 Market Size By Revenue

13.3.2 Market Size By Unit

13.4 Latex

13.5 Nitrile

13.6 Vinyl

13.7 Neoprene

13.8 Others



14 Form

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.3.1 Market Size By Revenue

14.3.2 Market Size By Unit

14.4 Powdered

14.5 Powder-Free



15 End-Use

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Market Overview

15.3.1 Market Size By Revenue

15.3.2 Market Size By Unit



16 Medical

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

16.3 Surgical

16.4 Examination



17 Non-Medical

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

17.3 Industrial

17.4 Chemical

17.5 Food

17.6 Others



18 Distribution

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 B2b/Institutional

18.4 Retail

18.5 Others



19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

19.3 Geographic Overview



