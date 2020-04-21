Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.12% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global disposable medical gloves market witnessed a substantial growth and is expected to increase during the forecast owing to surge in demand of disposables for surgical activities and medical examinations of patients. The market is expected to exhibit tremendous growth owing to the increasing demand of disposable medical gloves as a precaution factor to treat patients with infectious diseases. For instance, the ongoing pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is resulting in the growing demand of medical accessories and equipment, such as disposable medical gloves and face masks amongst others. In March 2020, disposable medical rubber glove manufacturers in Malaysia witnessed a tremendous growth in the demand of medical gloves, especially from Europe and the US. In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) purchased approximately 88.5 million medical gloves from Supermax Corporation Berhad. An evident move by fashion and apparel brands is also observed, wherein the name brands are working towards catering to the burgeoning demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). H&M, among the biggest fashion brands, with the aid of its global supply chain, has initiated production of PPE for healthcare workers and hospitals. Similar strategic initiatives being undertaken by companies to capitalize on the increasing demand, is anticipated to proliferate the demand for disposable medical gloves market in the coming years.

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=552

The disposable medical gloves are being largely used by health professionals and patients so as to avoid any possibility of infection by reducing the risk of transmission of micro-organisms. The efficacy of disposable medical gloves in protecting against blood-borne viruses and properties that maintain wearer dexterity is among the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, mandatory usage of disposable medical gloves directed by medical associations to undertake transmission-based precautions, such as contact, airborne or droplet precautions is another factor massively contributing towards the growth of disposable medical gloves market.

In terms of revenue, global disposable medical gloves market was valued at US$ 4,588.90 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach 14,496.21 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.12% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=552

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of disposable medical gloves market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global disposable medical gloves market was valued at US$ 4,588 .90 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.12% over the forecast period.

.90 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.12% over the forecast period. The powder-free disposable medical gloves variant held the highest share in 2018, owing to the ban of powder-based disposable medical gloves by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016 due to the substantial risk associated with the illness when individuals are exposed to it.

The latex gloves segment based on material is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increased demand from hospitals and public facilities.

North America accounted for the maximum share in the global disposable medical gloves market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of medical indications requiring constant medical care is supplementing the growth in the region.

accounted for the maximum share in the global disposable medical gloves market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of medical indications requiring constant medical care is supplementing the growth in the region. Some of the players operating in the disposable medical gloves market are Adventa Berhad, Ansell Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dispotech Srl, Dynarex Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Supermax Corporation Berhad amongst others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=552

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market:

By Type

Powdered Gloves



Powder-free Gloves

By Material

Latex



Nitrile



Polyisoprene



Neoprene



Others

By Application

Surgical



Examinations



Others

By Region

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Disposable-Medical-Gloves-Market-2019-2027-552

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights