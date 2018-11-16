Global Disruptive Behavior Disorder (DBD) Treatment Market 2014-2018 & 2026 Featuring Key Players - Highland Ridge Hospital, Lakeview Health, Boston Children's Hospital & INTEGRIS Health

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Disruptive Behavior Disorder (DBD) Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Oppositional Defiant, Conduct), By Treatment (Parenting, Individual), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market size is expected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%

Increasing cases of substance abuse across the globe are considered to be the key factors driving the market. Drug abuse is one of the major causes for acquiring oppositional defiant and conduct disorder as it enhances the symptoms for such conditions. Rising prevalence of mental disorders among children and teenagers is leading to increased awareness regarding the associated treatments, there by augmenting the market growth.

For instance, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), globally, around 3.0% of children suffer from Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) and around 8.0% of children suffer from Conduct Disorder (CD) per year. In recent times, majority of the parents of children aged between 5 and 14 years have undergone workshops and trainings for the treatment of above-mentioned conditions. Several hospitals, clinics, and institutes are organizing campaigns to create awareness about the relevant treatments among parents and physicians.

For instance, the Child Mind Institute, Inc., organized a campaign named Speak Up for Kids, in May 2018, where children's mental health issues and various treatments and policies related to these disorders were discussed. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of revenue, oppositional defiant disorder segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period

Increasing prevalence of such problems and awareness regarding their treatments will drive this segment

Parenting therapy is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Frequent recommendation of parenting therapy by doctors, as it allows rapid recovery and is easy to follow, is expected to drive the segment

Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of substance abuse

Some of the key companies in the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market are Highland Ridge Hospital, Lakeview Health, Boston Children's Hospital, INTEGRIS Health.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Data Analysis

2.3 Region Wise Market Calculation

2.4 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

2.5 List of Secondary Sources (partial list)

2.6 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Increase in prevalence of disruptive behavior disorder

3.1.1.2 Rising awareness towards treatment

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Low funding on mental health care treatment

3.1.3 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.2 Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.3 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Oppositional Defiant Disorder

4.3 Conduct Disorder

4.4 Intermittent Explosive Disorder



Chapter 5 Treatment type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market: Treatment Movement Analysis

5.2 Medication Management

5.3 Comprehensive Evaluation

5.4 Parenting Therapy

5.5 Group Therapy

5.6 Individual Therapy



Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type And Treatment

6.1 Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market Share By Region, 2017 & 2026



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Highland Ridge Hospital

Lakeview Health

Boston Children's Hospital

Springwoods Behavioral Health

Alliance Health Midwest Behavioral Health

INTEGRIS Health

Jane Phillips Medical Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lltflw/global_disruptive?w=5





