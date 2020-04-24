Global Distance Learning Market to Cross $227 Billion by 2027 due to the Increase in Number of Enrolments

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distance Learning - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distance Learning market accounted for $90.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $227.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include technological advancements in the education sector, increase in the number of distance learning enrolments, increasing acceptance of non-conventional credentials, and easy accessibility, flexibility in terms of time and location. However, lesser instructor-student interaction and lack of guidance are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



By type, the traditional distance learning segment is expected to have lucrative growth over the forecast period. Traditional on-campus classroom environments have been the dominant educational technique for generations. Traditional distance learning programs can provide quality education. Traditional classroom education often has a greater availability of advanced study programs with hands-on training, such as medicine or engineering.



On the basis of geography, the growth of the distance learning market in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing enrolments in distance learning degrees, and the advantages of distance learning such as easy accessibility, flexibility, and affordability.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Distance Learning Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Online/Blended Distance Learning

5.3 Traditional Distance Learning

5.4 Certifications and Part-time Courses



6 Global Distance Learning Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phone

6.3 Personal Computer (PC)



7 Global Distance Learning Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Avagmah

9.2 DLP India

9.3 Edureka

9.4 EMERITUS Institute of Management

9.5 University of Delhi

9.6 UpGrad

9.7 EduKart

9.8 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

9.9 Hughes Global Education

9.10 Sikkim Manipal University

9.11 TalentEdge

9.12 University18

9.13 Arizona State University

9.14 SchoolGuru

9.15 Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL)

9.16 University of Exeter

9.17 Aston University

9.18 University of Missouri System

9.19 University of Wisconsin System



