Global Distilled Spirits Market Report 2020 - Increasing Demand for Beverages with Natural Flavors

The global distilled spirits market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global distilled spirits industry was valued at $384.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $478.4 billion in 2025.



There has been a gradual shift of consumers' preference from beer and wine to spirits; as well as from illicit alcohol across Africa, which is a long-term trend. By volume, spirits are 53% of total alcoholic beverages, up from 48% in 2009. For instance, gin is a category benefiting from switching, starting in Europe and now accelerating in markets such as Australia, South Africa, and Brazil. In Brazil, consumer spend on the gin category has grown over 100% a year in the last five years. Due to this, the company has driven growth through the Tanqueray brand.



The adoption of distilled spirits is being significantly driven by the rising purchasing power of consumers and increasing demand for beverages with natural flavors. The spirits sector is led by millennials and the young-age population who demand innovative and higher-end products. Therefore, the companies are adding natural flavors to improve the quality of the flavor of alcoholic drinks. Currently, there is a wide range of flavors available for use in spirits, beer, cider, and wine.



Distilled spirits are flavored utilizing herbs, fruits, chocolates, botanicals and spices, to offer special taste in their alcoholic beverages and meet customers' requirement. The increasing availability of distilled spirits with innovative natural flavors is leading to a significant range of options for consumers that allows consumers to opt for the alcoholic beverage of their choice.



The presence of several distilled spirit manufacturers includes Remy Cointreau SA, Pernod-Ricard SA, Brown-Forman Corp., Diageo plc, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, Lapostolle SA, Constellation Brands Inc., and Berentzen-Gruppe AG among others is further anticipated to make a significant contribution to the growth of the distilled spirit market. These major market players are constantly focusing on new product launches and widening their product lines to remain competitive in the market.



For instance, in April 2018, Ciroc had launched coffee-infused Skyy vodka and a watermelon-flavored vodka to expand the company's product line. Additionally, in June 2019, Diageo Plc opened the Roe & Co Irish whiskey distillery that contributes to the company's growth. Additionally, rapid R&D activities in the development of the product and product innovation are the key strategies of the company.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global distilled spirits market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global distilled spirits market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global distilled spirits market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Development



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Distilled Spirits Market by Type

5.1.1. Whiskey

5.1.2. Vodka

5.1.3. Rum

5.1.4. Gin

5.1.5. Tequila

5.1.6. Brandy

5.1.7. Others

5.2. Global Distilled Spirits Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Online

5.2.2. Offline



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Spain

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

7.2. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

7.3. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pvt. Ltd.

7.4. Carlsberg Breweries A/S

7.5. Constellation Brands Inc.

7.6. DGB (Pty) Ltd.

7.7. Diageo PLC

7.8. Halewood International, Ltd.

7.9. Heineken Holding N.V.

7.10. Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

7.11. Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd.

7.12. Molson Coors Brewing Co.

7.13. Pernod Ricard S.A.

7.14. SABMiller PLC

7.15. Suntory Holdings, Ltd.

7.16. Thai Beverage PLC

7.17. The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

7.18. Tsingtao Beer (H.K.) Trading Co. Ltd.

7.19. United Breweries, Ltd.

7.20. Wuliangye Yibin Co. Ltd.



