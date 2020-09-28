Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Markets, 2014-2020 & 2025: Focus on Oil and Gas, Defense, Infrastructure, & Transportation Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2014-2019. The distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) system refers to an adaptable fiber optic technology that consists of an optoelectronic instrument to measure acoustic interactions. The instruments detect vibrations and capture acoustic energy along the optical fiber. It is primarily used for monitoring the vibrations generated by hot-tapping pipelines, leaks, moving automobiles and failing mechanical components during industrial operations.



This aids in detecting, classifying and accurately locating the site of vibrations or defects. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, DAS systems do not require discrete sensors and additional transducers, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industries.



Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. DAS systems are widely used for analyzing the speed and density of traffic and predicting possible disruptions on the roads. Furthermore, they are also used for detecting physical changes in objects over long distances and are highly efficient in harsh environments.



As a result, DAS systems are employed in the oil and gas industry for determining properties and characteristics of flow in different pipelines near the wellbores. Various technological advancements, such as the development of improved quantitative data analysis systems that offer higher processing speeds for data interpretation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



The increasing utilization of DAS systems in the energy and power sector for efficient transmission and distribution, and in the military and defense sector for enhanced border surveillance are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type

7.1 Single-Mode Fiber

7.2 Multi-Mode Fiber



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.2 Defense

8.3 Infrastructure

8.4 Transportation

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Baker Hughes (General Electric)

Bandweaver

Halliburton Company

Hifi Engineering Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies

Fotech Group Ltd.

Omnisens S.A.

Optasense (QinetiQ)

Schlumberger

Silixa Ltd

Ziebel

