Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Industry
Feb 13, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Distributed Antenna System (Das) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.5%. Components, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Components will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798389/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$367.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$374.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Components will reach a market size of US$783.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Tower Corporation; AT&T, Inc.; Betacom Inc.; Bird Technologies; Boingo Wireless, Inc.; BTI Wireless; Cobham Wireless; Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.; CommScope, Inc.; Connectivity Wireless Solutions; Corning, Inc.; Dali Wireless, Inc.; Galtronics Corporation; HUBER+SUHNER AG; Jma Wireless; Westell Technologies, Inc.; Zinwave
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Distributed Antenna System (DAS): An Introduction
Signal Sources
Technologies for Signal Distribution
Advantages of DAS Technology
Disadvantages of DAS Technology
Small Cells vs. Das Networks
Indoor DAS
Outdoor DAS
Commercial Building DAS
Streamlining Wireless Management in a Building
Distributed Antenna System: Market Overview
Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems: Market Analysis
Neutral-Host Ownership and Commercial Vertical Account for the
Largest Market Share
While USA Remains a Key Market with Substantial Share, Asia
Pacific Grows the Fastest
Global Competitor Market Shares
Distributed Antenna System (Das) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing DAS Landscape
Public Safety DAS for New Buildings
Enterprise DAS for Commercial Buildings
DAS Technology to Play Key Role in Dominating In Building
Connectivity
Advanced RF Technologies Develops Innovative 5G New Radio
Capable DAS
5G May Result in Demise of DAS: A Counter View
DAS and Public Safety: An End Use Industry Perspective
Residential
Hospitality
Medical
Commercial
The ANSI/BICSI 006-2015 Standard for DAS
Select Regulations in the United States
Federal Law and the Proposed Legislation
DAS Design Challenges and Solutions
Failure in Addressing All Interferences
Multiple Factors Affecting Budget & Time Frame to Develop DAS
Dynamic Changes in Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Components (Offering) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Components (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Components (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Indoor (Coverage) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Indoor (Coverage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Indoor (Coverage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Outdoor (Coverage) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Outdoor (Coverage) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Outdoor (Coverage) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Carrier (Ownership) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Carrier (Ownership) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Carrier (Ownership) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Neutral-Host (Ownership) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Neutral-Host (Ownership) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Neutral-Host (Ownership) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Enterprise (Ownership) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Enterprise (Ownership) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Enterprise (Ownership) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Commercial (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Commercial (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Public Safety (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Public Safety (Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Public Safety (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in the United
States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coverage: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in the United
States by Coverage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ownership: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in the United
States by Ownership: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 39: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Distributed Antenna System (Das) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 42: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Review by Coverage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coverage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Review by Ownership in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ownership for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 53: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Distributed Antenna System (Das):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Distributed Antenna System (Das):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coverage for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Distributed Antenna System (Das):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ownership for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distributed Antenna System (Das) in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 66: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Coverage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Coverage: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market by
Coverage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 73: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Ownership for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Ownership: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market by
Ownership: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Distributed Antenna System (Das)
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 83: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage: 2018-2025
Table 86: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Coverage: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership: 2018-2025
Table 89: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Ownership: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 92: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 94: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in France by
Coverage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Coverage: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Analysis by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in France by
Ownership: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Ownership: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Analysis by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 104: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 106: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coverage: 2009-2017
Table 111: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Breakdown by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ownership: 2009-2017
Table 114: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Breakdown by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 117: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 118: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 121: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Coverage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Coverage: 2009-2017
Table 123: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market by
Coverage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Ownership for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Ownership: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market by
Ownership: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 127: Italian Demand for Distributed Antenna System (Das)
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Distributed Antenna System
(Das): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Distributed Antenna System
(Das): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Analysis by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Distributed Antenna System
(Das): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Analysis by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distributed Antenna System (Das) in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 140: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 141: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering:
2018-2025
Table 143: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage:
2018-2025
Table 146: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Coverage: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership:
2018-2025
Table 149: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Ownership: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 152: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Coverage: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Coverage: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Coverage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Ownership: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Ownership: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis by Ownership: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 166: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage: 2018
to 2025
Table 170: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Review by Coverage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coverage for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Historic Market Review by Ownership in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ownership for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of World Distributed Antenna System (Das)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AT&T
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
BTI WIRELESS
BETACOM INC.
BIRD TECHNOLOGIES
BOINGO WIRELESS, INC.
COBHAM WIRELESS
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS
COMMSCOPE
CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS SOLUTIONS
CORNING
DALI WIRELESS
GALTRONICS CORPORATION
HUBER+SUHNER AG
JMA WIRELESS
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES
ZINWAVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
