Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Industry

Distributed Antenna System (Das) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.5%. Components, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Components will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$367.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$374.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Components will reach a market size of US$783.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Tower Corporation; AT&T, Inc.; Betacom Inc.; Bird Technologies; Boingo Wireless, Inc.; BTI Wireless; Cobham Wireless; Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.; CommScope, Inc.; Connectivity Wireless Solutions; Corning, Inc.; Dali Wireless, Inc.; Galtronics Corporation; HUBER+SUHNER AG; Jma Wireless; Westell Technologies, Inc.; Zinwave







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Distributed Antenna System (DAS): An Introduction

Signal Sources

Technologies for Signal Distribution

Advantages of DAS Technology

Disadvantages of DAS Technology

Small Cells vs. Das Networks

Indoor DAS

Outdoor DAS

Commercial Building DAS

Streamlining Wireless Management in a Building

Distributed Antenna System: Market Overview

Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems: Market Analysis

Neutral-Host Ownership and Commercial Vertical Account for the

Largest Market Share

While USA Remains a Key Market with Substantial Share, Asia

Pacific Grows the Fastest

Global Competitor Market Shares

Distributed Antenna System (Das) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing DAS Landscape

Public Safety DAS for New Buildings

Enterprise DAS for Commercial Buildings

DAS Technology to Play Key Role in Dominating In Building

Connectivity

Advanced RF Technologies Develops Innovative 5G New Radio

Capable DAS

5G May Result in Demise of DAS: A Counter View

DAS and Public Safety: An End Use Industry Perspective

Residential

Hospitality

Medical

Commercial

The ANSI/BICSI 006-2015 Standard for DAS

Select Regulations in the United States

Federal Law and the Proposed Legislation

DAS Design Challenges and Solutions

Failure in Addressing All Interferences

Multiple Factors Affecting Budget & Time Frame to Develop DAS

Dynamic Changes in Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



AT&T

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

BTI WIRELESS

BETACOM INC.

BIRD TECHNOLOGIES

BOINGO WIRELESS, INC.

COBHAM WIRELESS

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS

COMMSCOPE

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS SOLUTIONS

CORNING

DALI WIRELESS

GALTRONICS CORPORATION

HUBER+SUHNER AG

JMA WIRELESS

WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES

ZINWAVE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

