Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to 2024 by Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
Nov 27, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market stood at $ 7.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 13.8 billion by 2024, owing to increasing smartphone penetration, cheaper data packages and growing data traffic.
Anticipated market growth is also expected to be driven by increasing development of malls, stadiums, educational institutions and technology driven corporate offices. Increasing popularity of fiber and digital DAS, backed by huge investments from telecom companies in DAS to improve customer satisfaction by improving network coverage, is likely to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. Another major factor anticipated to fuel the market is increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.
The Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is controlled by these major players, namely - CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, SOLiD Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., American Tower Corporation, etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Sample Distribution
4.2. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By User vs Non-User Group Analysis
4.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Non-User Adoption Preference Analysis
4.4. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Coverage Type
4.5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Current Vendor
4.6. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Perception about Small Cells Contribution
4.7. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By DAS Preference
4.8. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Market Challenges
4.9. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Customer Expectation
4.10. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Parameter Influencing Purchase Decision
4.11. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Net Promoter Score
5. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Landscape
6. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
6.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
6.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
6.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
6.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)
6.2.6. By Company
7. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Coverage
7.2. By Ownership
7.3. By Technology
7.4. By End User
7.5. By Region
8. North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
8.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
8.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
8.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
8.2.5. By Country
9. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
9.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
9.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
9.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
9.2.5. By Country
10. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
10.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
10.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
10.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
10.2.5. By Country
11. Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
11.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
11.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
11.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
11.2.5. By Country
12. South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)
12.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)
12.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))
12.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)
12.2.5. By Country
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Impact Analysis
13.2. Drivers
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
15.2.2. Corning Incorporated Corning Incorporated
15.2.3. Cobham Wireless
15.2.4. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
15.2.5. SOLiD Inc.
15.2.6. American Tower Corporation
15.2.7. Dali Wireless, Inc.
15.2.8. Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.
15.2.9. JMA Wireless
15.2.10. Boingo Wireless, Inc.
16. Strategic Recommendations
