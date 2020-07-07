Global Distributed Antenna System Market (2018 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Antenna System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global distributed antenna system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global distributed antenna system market to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on distributed antenna system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on distributed antenna system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global distributed antenna system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global distributed antenna system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the distributed antenna system market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the distributed antenna system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global distributed antenna system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand of consumers to the continuous cellular network connectivity in various sectors like hospitals, healthcare and enterprise distributed antenna system should meet these requirements

Increased demand for public safety connectivity and increase in commercial space

2) Restraints

Complexities involved in installation

3) Opportunities

Growing adoption of das solutions in developing countries offering in-building wireless solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Distributed Antenna System Market Highlights

2.2. Distributed Antenna System Market Projection

2.3. Distributed Antenna System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Distributed Antenna System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Distributed Antenna System Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Ownership

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Distributed Antenna System Market



4. Distributed Antenna System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology

5.1. Active

5.2. Passive

5.3. Hybrid



6. Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Ownership

6.1. Carrier Ownership

6.2. Neutral-host Ownership

6.3. Enterprise Ownership



7. Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Application

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. Airport & Transportation

7.3. Education Sector & Corporate Offices

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Others



8. Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology

8.1.2. North America Distributed Antenna System Market by Ownership

8.1.3. North America Distributed Antenna System Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Distributed Antenna System Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology

8.2.2. Europe Distributed Antenna System Market by Ownership

8.2.3. Europe Distributed Antenna System Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Distributed Antenna System Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System Market by Ownership

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology

8.4.2. RoW Distributed Antenna System Market by Ownership

8.4.3. RoW Distributed Antenna System Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Distributed Antenna System Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Distributed Antenna System Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. American Tower Corporation

9.2.2. SOLiD Technologies

9.2.3. AT&T Inc.

9.2.4. Advanced RF Technologies

9.2.5. Westell Technologies

9.2.6. TESSCO Technologies, Inc.

9.2.7. Dali Wireless

9.2.8. Cobham Wireless

9.2.9. CommScope Inc.

9.2.10. Corning Incorporated



