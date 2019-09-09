Global Distributed Control System Market Forecast to 2025: Opportunities in DCS Services, Value Shift from Hardware to Software, Cybersecurity Solutions, Focus on Migration Opportunities
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Distributed Control System Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study provides key trends and predictions for the global distribution control systems (DCS) market. A DCS can range from a single controller and operator workstation to large systems incorporating multiple controllers and workstations.
In general, a DCS has multiple controllers that interact with one another by sharing a common network/database to control input/output (I/O) devices. The DCS market experienced a slow growth in 2018 as a result of the weak investment climate. This research service analyzes trends across global regions, revenue types, size (number of I/O points), end-user industries and distribution channels, and provides forecast for the DCS market for the period 2018-2025.
In the era of technology convergence driving disruption, the focus has shifted from hardware to software. Complementary business models of products and solutions are driving the business case for the DCS market. As end users look to integrate control data with business systems, there needs to be a common information architecture that helps them realize the single version of the truth in real time.
End-user industries enter an era of radical transformation where the promise of new levels of agility, flexibility, and actionable knowledge through the convergence of operational technologies and new information technologies appears to raise the expectations of manufacturing executives around the globe. DCS systems are evolving to be open, secure and interoperable, thereby enabling end users to overcome the challenge of a single vendor lock-in.
The increasing information technology-operational technology (IT-OT) convergence in the automation market has blurred the lines between IT and OT technologies. This complicates the connection between the network infrastructure of the DCS and the plants IT systems. In such a scenario, end users are expected to rely highly on the expertise of automation service providers to set up the control system networks efficiently and securely, driving the DCS market revenues in the services segment.
Process industry professionals are under constant pressure to find new opportunities to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. These demands cannot be satisfied with the existing control technologies, as the aging DCS limits integration of new capabilities to the control system. With a tremendous increase in the DCS installed base, there is a growing need for the aftermarket portfolio and value-added services such as system upgrades, cybersecurity, consulting, and optimization of lifecycle costs.
With the increase in population and urbanization in emerging regions such as China, India, and Brazil, there is a growing need for DCS in end-user industries such as water & waste water, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. This study captures the impact of trends that are expected to transpire over the upcoming years as organizations shift to prepare for the future.
The DCS market is set for a paradigm shift due to the digitalization in end-user industries, and the study also analyzes the impact of the shift on the market during the forecast period. This DCS study further provides a detailed analysis of the key market participants. It offers an in-depth analysis of the DCS market revenue by different regions and revenue segments. A detailed overview of market share and competitive analysis for geographical regions, industry verticals, system size, and revenue segments is also provided.
Research Scope
- Segmentation by End-user Industry: Oil & gas, power, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals and mining, pharma and biotech, food & beverage, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, cement and glass, textile, rubber and plastic, and metal fabrication.
- Segmentation by
- Revenue Category: Hardware, software and services
- Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, system integrators and distributors
- System Size: Small, medium and large
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the DCS market growing? What is the short-term and long-term growth potential of this market?
- What are the key market drivers and restraints impacting the global DCS market? How will these factors impact the market in the short and long terms?
- What are the key technology and business trends that are poised to disrupt the DCS business?
- What are the major end-user industries for DCS solutions? Which industries offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period?
- How has the competitive landscape changed? What is the relative position of competitors in the global DCS market?
- Which global regions offer maximum growth opportunities for the DCS market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Definitions and Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total DCS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total DCS Market
- Forecasts and Trends - Total DCS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by DCS Category
- Revenue Forecast by DCS Category
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by DCS Category
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Size (No. of I/O Points)
- Revenue Forecast by Size (No. of I/O Points)
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Size (No. of I/O Points)
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Technological Innovation in DCS
- DCS Evolution Highlights
- DCS Market Requirements - Changing Dynamics
- Digitalization Influences All Aspects of Process Automation
- Hypothesis - Asset Monitoring: System Integration
- Case Study - Chemicals: Covestro and Emerson
6. DCS - Lifecycle Services Overview
- End-User Service Requirements
- ABB - Automation Sentinel
- Honeywell - Lifecycle Services
- Emerson - Guardian Support for DeltaV DCS
- Yokogawa - Lifecycle Performance Care Services
7. Open Process Automation Standard
- Open Process Automation - Key Objective
- Open Ecosystem - Value Chain
- Top Concerns About Open Systems
- Member Companies
8. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total DCS Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- New Product Launches
9. Market Share Analysis - Market Share by DCS Category Type
- Market Participation Chart by DCS Category Type
- Market Share Analysis - Hardware
10. Market Share by DCS Size (No. of I/O Points)
- Market Participation Chart by DCS Size
- Market Share Analysis - DCS Size
11. Market Share by End-user Industry
- Market Participation Chart by End-user Industry
- Market Share Analysis - Process
- Market Share Analysis - Hybrids
12. North America Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
13. EMEA Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
14. APAC Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
15. Latin America Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
16. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - DCS Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Value Shift from Hardware to Software
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Focus on Migration Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Covestro
- Emerson
- Honeywell
- Yokogawa
