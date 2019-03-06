NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023



The following companies are the key players in the global distributed control systems (DCS) market in the oil and gas: ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens.



Commenting on the report, an analyst said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on data analytics in the oil and gas industry."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of new refinery projects.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the interoperability issues due to propriety software.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



