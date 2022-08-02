Global Distributed Control Systems Market Report 2022 Featuring the Top 6 Players - ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, and Schneider Electric

Aug 02, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Distributed Control Systems Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global distributed control systems (DCS) market witnessed a revenue decline in 2020, mainly because of canceled projects. However, project orders for DCS rebounded in 2021 and are expected to impact revenues positively in 2022 and 2023.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global automation industry. Its slow recovery drives growth opportunities for companies and end users willing to capitalize on technology to overcome weaknesses in the industrial value chain.
This study analyzes the latest trends spurring transformational changes in the global DCS market and highlights growth drivers, restraints, and innovative growth opportunities on which industry stakeholders can capitalize.
The detailed research includes examining different DCS end user across regions, the competitive market landscape, and recent initiatives of leading global DCS providers.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
- Market size of the current global DCS industry and forecast for 2022 to 2026.
- Market forecast and analysis of the DCS market by end user: Oil and gas, electric power, chemical and petrochemical, refining, water and wastewater treatment, metals and mining, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cement and glass, paper and pulp, and others including textile, rubber and plastic, and automotive.
- Pandemic impact analysis on DCS sales and forecast recovery by end user and region.
- Sustainability impact analysis of the DCS market.
- Market share of the top 6 global leading providers: ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, and Schneider Electric.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Distributed Control Systems Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Industry Vertical
- Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Sustainability Analysis
- Sustainability Drives Industry Transformation
- Addressing Sustainability Strategies
- Impact of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Sustainable Development Goals for DCS
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Select Country
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- 5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Select Country
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: NA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: LATAM
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Expanded Service Portfolio for Renewable Energy in APAC
- Growth Opportunity 2: Modular, Scalable, and as-a-Service Models for Customized DCS Deployments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Open, Portable, and Interoperable Ecosystems to Avoid Vendor Lock-ins
9 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Honeywell
- Siemens
- Emerson
- Yokogawa
- Schneider Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9e7237
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article