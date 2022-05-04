Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market Report 2022-2026 - Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Generation (DG) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach US$386.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Distributed Generation (DG) estimated at US$217.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period.

Distributed generation, also termed as Embedded Generation refers to small-to-medium scale modular power generation plants that are embedded into the distribution network at a point closer to the site of consumption than the central station power generators.

Liberalization and deregulation of energy markets, and the accelerated restructuring of electric power utilities, along with commercial factors such as simpler land acquisition, reduced construction time of modular distributed power generation modules, and lower transmission costs are primary factors driving the trend towards distributed power.

The huge void created by power plant retirements in developed economies in North America and Western Europe, and the ever-growing requirement for electric power from populous emerging economies, is unlocking new opportunities for distributed power generation.

Rapidly growing demand for energy worldwide and escalating cost of grid network expansion are fueling growth in the market. Also favoring the market is the growing success of R&D initiatives, demonstration projects and field trials, which are leading to a reduction in cost of distributed energy technologies and hence fueling their adoption.

Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar PV Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Distributed Generation (DG) market. Distributed fuel cell generation systems, with their sophisticated attributes deliver low emissions, high reliability and help commercial customers save costs. Factors such as federal emission standards and deregulation of the energy industry spur growth in the segment.

The adoption of strict regulations on carbon emissions, growing awareness about pollution attributed to conventional energy sources, and provision of financial incentives in the form of tax credits, rebates, net metering and feed-in-tariffs, are all leading to high growth in solar PV DG market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $97.7 Billion by 2026

The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Rising demand for energy from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is leading to strong growth of DG systems in the North America region. Favorable government policies, incentives such as tax credits and focus on renewable energy are expected to foster market growth. The macro goal of achieving a resilient energy union in the EU and the early mover advantage that the region experienced is expected to drive market expansion in Europe.

The growing drive for rural electrification in developing economies is driving demand for distributed generation. The fast pace industrialization in developing economies and the rising demand for quality and reliable power from energy intensive industries are also enhancing importance of DG systems.



Wind Turbines Segment to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2026

Wind turbine technology is also expected to post strong growth in the years ahead, with increasing focus on environmental protection driving its adoption. Technological advancements that have decreased the cost and increased the size of large wind turbines, and favorable government policies have driven widespread installation of wind farms with large-scale wind turbines of range 1 to 10MW capacity in recent years.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition

Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

The Pandemic Speeds up Demand Side Management Application through DERs

Distributed Generation: A Prelude

Types of Distributed Generation Resources

Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical Installed Capacity Range

Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by Capacity Installations

Fuel Cells

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems

Distributed Wind Turbines

Gas Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Microturbines

Microhydroelectric Generators

Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric Power Industry

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Commercial Segment: Largest End Use Market

Europe : The Largest Regional Market

: The Largest Regional Market Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Key Trends in the Distributed Energy Resources Market

Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in Developed and Developing Economies

Environmental Benefits

Utility Benefits

Reliability and Energy Security Benefits

Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for Farmers in the US

Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Natural Gas Offers Significant Opportunities in Distributed Generation of Electricity

Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs) Apt for Flexible Peaking

Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines

Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options and Applications

Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed Energy Generation

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

ABB Limited

Ameresco, Inc.

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Bergey WindPower Company

Bloom Energy Corporation

Canadian Solar Inc.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Caterpillar, Inc.

Clarke Energy

Cummins, Inc.

E.ON SE

Emergya Wind Technologies B.V.

Flex Energy Solutions

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

GE Power

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wartsila Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model: Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility Companies' 'Death Spiral'

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed Generation

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

