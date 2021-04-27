Global Distributed Generation (DG) Markets, 2020-2021 & 2025: Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) - The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential
Apr 27, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Generation (DG) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Distributed Generation (DG) is projected to reach US$183.2 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus shed on decarbonizing power generation and transmission.
Ambitious clean energy targets aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix is also helping bring DG into the spotlight as the energy architecture of the future. Defined as energy generated close to the point of consumption by independent or grid connected microgrids, DG offers a host of benefits that promise to accelerate the pace of the global energy transition to a cleaner future.
DG systems are rapidly proliferating the residential as well as commercial and industrial sectors in the form of solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, natural-gas-fired fuel cells, emergency backup generators, municipal solid waste incineration, biomass combustion or cofiring and combined heat and power systems, among others.
The rise of microgrids will emerge as a disruptive force breaking the once centralized electricity infrastructure into a more distributed system. Microgrids are localized groups of small, self-contained electricity grids with their own electricity source primarily renewables such as solar or wind. With deregulation of the electricity sector gaining momentum worldwide, alternatives to centrally planned power grids are emerging as attractive investments for private investors.
An example is the growing interest in private microgrid implementation. Private deployment of microgrids is growing with companies building their own microgrids as power interruptions and blackouts become increasingly common and frequent as a result of extreme weather conditions compounded by aging energy infrastructure.
Distributed energy has the potential to become consistently cheaper as compared to conventional power which is saddled by fixed costs of the massive centralized infrastructure. The price differentials, in the coming years, will result in increasing number of consumers migrating to alternative grids, leaving centralized utility grids to collapse under their own weight.
The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period as the country opens its electricity markets to competition and increased DR investments.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical Installed Capacity Range
- Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by Capacity Installations
- Reciprocating Engines
- Fuel Cells
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems
- Distributed Wind Turbines
- Gas Turbines
- Microturbines
- Microhydroelectric Generators
- Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric Power Industry
- Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run
- Commercial Segment: A High Growth End Use Market
- Europe: The Largest Regional Market
- While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- Myriad Benefits of Distributed Generation Drives Widespread Adoption
- Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in Developed and Developing Economies
- Environmental Benefits
- Utility Benefits
- Reliability and Energy Security Benefits
- Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits
- Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
- Global Economic Outlook
- Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs): The largest Segment
- Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment
- Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for Farmers in the US
- Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells
- SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
- Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines
- Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options and Applications
- Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed Energy Generation
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABB Limited
- AES Distributed Energy
- Ameresco, Inc.
- Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.
- Bergey WindPower Company
- Bloom Energy Corporation
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Clarke Energy
- Cummins, Inc.
- E.ON SE
- Flex Energy Solutions
- FuelCell Energy, Inc.
- GE Power
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- WArtsilA Corporation
- XZERES Wind Corp.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies
- Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model: Foundation for Market Growth
- High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility Companies' 'Death Spiral'
- Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
- Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts
- Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in Electric Utility Network
- Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security
- Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities
- Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever
- DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable Cost Sharing a Major Priority
- Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential
- Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify the Disruptive Effect of DG
- Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG Market
- Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG
- Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for the DG Market
- Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed Generation
- Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed Generation
- Technical Barriers
- Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r2xq7
