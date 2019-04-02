LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Distribution Automation Market By Component (Field Device, Software & Services and Communication Technology), By Utility (Public Utility & Private Utility), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5762142/?utm_source=PRN



Global distribution automation market stood at $ 11.76 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 17.94 billion by 2024, owing to increasing renewable power generation across the globe. Need for energy efficiency, immediate fault detection and protection in power distribution network is further expected to aid the market growth. Increasing demand from commercial sector, which includes hotels, hospitals, data centers and offices is anticipated to bolster the global distribution automation market. Moreover, government mandates to enhance grid efficiency is boosting the adoption of distribution automation technology across utility and energy sectors.

In terms of component, global distribution automation market has been categorized into field device, software & services and communication technology.Of these components, the field device category is expected to hold a significant portion of the global market for distribution automation during the forecast period.



Field devices are an integral part of the distribution network and help to mitigate the losses occurring from power outages and voltage fluctuations. The increasing deployment of field devices in distribution automation would aid the field devices segment.

Regionally, the European market plays a vital role in generating revenues for global distribution automation market, with countries like France, Germany and UK being the key markets in the region.The market for distribution automation in the European region is growing, on the back of increasing investments in distribution automation and growing complexity in the region's power distribution infrastructure.



Asia-Pacific distribution automation market is anticipated to register steady growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in China, Australia and India.

In order to address increasing customer demand, major vendors in the market for distribution automation aim at introducing technologically advanced solutions and systems.This would help vendors in differentiating themselves from their counterparts and sustaining competition.



Moreover, strategic partnerships & collaborations and investments in R&D activities are some of the other major strategies adopted by major market players to enhance their existing product portfolio and expand their market footprints. Some of the leading players in global distribution automation market are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., ABB Ltd., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global distribution automation market size.

• To forecast global distribution automation market based on component, utility and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global distribution automation market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global distribution automation market

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global distribution automation market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global distribution automation market



Some of the leading players in global distribution automation market are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., ABB Ltd., Power System Engineering Inc., G&W Electric Company, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr, Eaton Corporation plc, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of solution providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the solution providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major solution providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global distribution automation market size using a top down approach, where data for applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Distribution automation vendors

• Distribution automation solution providers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to distribution automation market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users etc. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global distribution automation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Component:

o Field Device

- Voltage Regulator

- Smart Sensor

- Smart Meter

- Smart Recloser

- Smart Relay

- Others

o Software & Services

o Communication Technology

- Wireless Technology

- Wired Technology

• Market, by Utility:

o Public Utility

o Private Utility

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

- Malaysia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in global distribution automation market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5762142/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

