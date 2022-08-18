Global Distribution System [GDS] Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.3% during Forecast Period 2022-2031, notes TMR Study

The global distribution system [GDS] market is anticipated to develop as more hotels, travel agencies, and car rental agencies use the system

The implementation of GDS is mostly fuelled by economic prosperity, extensive travel promotions, and political stability

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of global distribution system [GDS] market was clocked at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2021. The global distribution system [GDS] market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 7 Bn by 2031. Over the past ten years, the tremendous saturation of data has been a result of digital revolution in many industries. In order to make well-informed strategic decisions, many companies, like online travel agencies have switched to a different types of distribution system. Since it assists in identifying patterns or trends to optimize business operations, this is anticipated to lead to a rise in the usage of global distribution system (GDS) software across a variety of sectors.

The rise in demand for better GDS in the highly competitive hotel and tourism industry is anticipated to open up new prospects. The hotel and tourism industry is expected to account for a global distribution system market share during the forecast period. A lack of technology connectivity has historically prevented independent as well as small- to mid-sized hotels from participating in the traditional GDS channel. Opportunities for several types of distribution methods in the hotel business have been generated by technological breakthroughs and use of meta-search technologies to gather hotel information from online travel agencies.

According to AltexSoft, numerous hotel businesses are making use of Sabre, Amadeus, and Travelport GDS systems, which is what are the major GDS systems. Additionally, better GDS connectivity with hotels enables real-time access to the hotel's reservation system. In order to expand their clientele, businesses in the hotel industry are heavily spending in marketing initiatives. The use of GDS can assist cut down on marketing expenses. As a result, the incorporation GDS with hotels aids in offering a more affordable option to marketing.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing GDS-Hotel connection enables real-time access to the hotel's reservation system. In order to grow their clientele, hospitality businesses are heavily spending on marketing initiatives. Reduced marketing expenses could result from GDS adoption. As a result, the incorporation of hotels with GDS aids in offering a more affordable option of marketing. These advantages are anticipated to boost market expansion.

Many industries, including the civil, airline, hotel, and auto rental industries, have benefited from GDS's high operational efficiencies, higher profit margins, and improved customer experience. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that this will expand the global distribution system [GDS] market.

In 2021, North America accounted for a sizable portion of the global distribution system [GDS] market. Increasing demand for cloud-based GDS solutions is anticipated to boost the North America market, which is expected to hold a major global distribution system market share 2022 in the forthcoming years. Europe and North America are anticipated to hold onto their positions during the forecast timeline. Leading providers of GDS are present in the U.S., while SMEs and the travel businesses are present in Europe , which is expected to boost the market in both of these regions.

Global Distribution System [GDS] Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

SiteMinder Distribution Limited

TravelSky Technology Limited

Kiu System Solutions

Amadeus IT Group SA,

infini Travel Information, Inc.

Sabre Corporation

Pegasus GDS

Global Distribution System [GDS] Market: Segmentation

Component

Software/Platform

Service

Application

Aviation

Cruise

Hotels and Resort

Car Rental

Others

