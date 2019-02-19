GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMER MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

A distribution transformer is used whenever an electrical energy at a low voltage is needed (440v-220v for domestic purpose and less than 33KV for industrial use). The distribution transformer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The advances in transformer industry and the rebuilding and modernization of aging power infrastructure are mainly responsible for driving the market. The global distribution transformers market is segmented on the basis of insulation type that includes dry and oil-filled insulations; on the basis of mounting that includes the pad-mounting, pole mounting and underground vault; and on the basis of the type of phase (single phase or three phase).



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global distribution transformers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of World.The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain this status throughout the forecast period with China, India, South Korea, and Japan as the significant contributors.



The market is also expected to rise with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Widespread deployment of smart meters, smart sensors, and other networking hardware and software technologies in the region are likely to impact the market significantly.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The other major players in the global market include Schneider Electric, Lemi Trafo JSC, Hammond Power Solutions, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Starkstrom Gerätebau GmbH, General Electric, Hyosung Corporation, Wilson Power Solutions, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, Areva SA, Brush Electrical Machines Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Ormazabal Velatia, Bowers Electrical Ltd., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Celme S.r.l. and Hitachi Ltd.



