Global District Cooling Industry

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District Cooling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Absorption Cooling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Absorption Cooling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$354.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$431.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Absorption Cooling will reach a market size of US$837.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.

Danfoss A/S - District Energy

DC Pro Engineering LLC

District Cooling Company

Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

Fortum Corporation

Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn Bhd

Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd

Logstor A/S

Marafeq Qatar

Pal Technology

Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool)

Ramboll Group A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Siemens AG

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Stellar Energy

Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC

Veolia Environnement SA









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



District Energy: A Strategy to Address Climate Change

District Cooling Market: A Prelude

Absorption Cooling: A High Growth Segment

Commercial End-Use Segment Leads District Cooling Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

District Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Global Warming and Constantly Rising Temperatures Give Rise to

the Need for District Cooling Networks

Concerns over Global Warming Raise Significance of District

Cooling: Countries with Highest Ecological Footprint Per

Person (in gha/person)

Driven by Population Growth, Urbanization and Real-Estate and

Infrastructure Expansion, District Cooling Demand in Emerging

Economies Set for Rapid Growth

Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960,

1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for

the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Popular by Region

Infrastructure Spending and Projection Investment Requirements

in $ Trillion: Breakdown by Geographic Region for the Period

2000-2015 and 2017-2035

Rising Demand for Air Conditioning Shifts Focus onto District

Cooling Systems

Global Population Growth to Concentrate in Tropical Regions:

Projected Growth in Population (in Thousands) by Select

Countries for the Period 2019-2035

High Potential to Save Cooling Costs through Adoption of

District Cooling: Potential Savings in Energy Used and Cost

Using District Cooling for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and

2035

High Energy Efficiency Advantage of District Cooling Over

Conventional Cooling Augurs Well for the Market

Electricity Consumption in KW/TR for Various Cooling Technologies

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Energy Efficient Cooling

Technologies to Fuel Demand for District Cooling Systems

Rising Adoption of Sustainable Building Codes and Standards:

A Positive Growth Factor

Government Regulations and Policies Vital to Boost Potential of

District Cooling Market

Smart District Cooling Systems to Impact Development of Smart

Cities

Technology Advancements Translate into Significant Cost and

Operational Benefits for District Cooling Systems

Artificial Intelligence to Foster Growth of District Cooling

Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

District Cooling

District Cooling Technologies

Absorption-Based Cooling

Alternative Thermally Activated Cooling

Advantages and Disadvantages of District Cooling Systems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: District Cooling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: District Cooling Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Other Production Techniques (Production Technique)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Other Production Techniques (Production Technique)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Institutional (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Institutional (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US District Cooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States District Cooling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: United States District Cooling Market Share Breakdown

by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States District Cooling Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: District Cooling Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian District Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: District Cooling Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Technique for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Canadian District Cooling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian District Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

District Cooling in Japan: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 21: Japanese Market for District Cooling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production

Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese District Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District

Cooling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: District Cooling Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China Offers High Growth Potential for District Cooling Market

Market Analytics

Table 25: Chinese District Cooling Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Production Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese District Cooling Market by Production

Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Demand for District Cooling in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chinese District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European District Cooling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

European Market for District Cooling

Market Analytics

Table 29: European District Cooling Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European District Cooling Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European District Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018-2025

Table 32: European District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by

Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European District Cooling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 34: European District Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: District Cooling Market in France by Production

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 36: French District Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: District Cooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French District Cooling Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: District Cooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Production

Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: German District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by

Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: District Cooling Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: District Cooling Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian District Cooling Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Production Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian District Cooling Market by Production

Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Demand for District Cooling in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Italian District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for District Cooling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production

Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom District Cooling Market Share Analysis

by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

District Cooling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: District Cooling Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe District Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe District Cooling Market Share

Breakdown by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Rest of Europe District Cooling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe District Cooling Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

India Begins to Implement District Cooling Initiatives

India: A Promising Market for District Cooling

Tremendous Potential in Store for District Cooling Systems

Market in India

Growing Demand for Air Conditioners in India Indicates Huge

Opportunity for District Cooling Market: Indian Air

Conditioner Sales in $ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

Singapore: Punggol Digital District to be Home to Singapore?s

First District Cooling System

Market Analytics

Table 55: District Cooling Market in Asia-Pacific by Production

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific District Cooling Market Share Analysis

by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: District Cooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific District Cooling Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

District Cooling Market in the Middle East Poised for Growth

SAUDI ARABIA

Strong Growth Ahead for District Cooling Market in Saudi Arabia

UAE

Growing Importance of District Cooling Systems for Industry

Operations in the UAE

Dubai to Regulate District Cooling Sector

QATAR

District Cooling Systems: A High Priority for Qatar

Qatar?s District Cooling Capacity in Million TR for the Years

2018, 2025 and 2030

District Cooling Projects Operational in Qatar: Installed

Cooling Capacity (TR) by District Cooling Project for 2016

Under-construction District Cooling Projects in Qatar: Expected

Cooling Capacity (TR) of Various Projects by 2022

Market Analytics

Table 59: Rest of World District Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: District Cooling Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Production Technique for 2019 and

2025

Table 61: Rest of World District Cooling Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rest of World District Cooling Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

