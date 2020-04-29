Global District Cooling Industry
Apr 29, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District Cooling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Absorption Cooling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Absorption Cooling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798395/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$354.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$431.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Absorption Cooling will reach a market size of US$837.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.
- Danfoss A/S - District Energy
- DC Pro Engineering LLC
- District Cooling Company
- Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower)
- Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)
- Fortum Corporation
- Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn Bhd
- Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd
- Logstor A/S
- Marafeq Qatar
- Pal Technology
- Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool)
- Ramboll Group A/S
- Shinryo Corporation
- Siemens AG
- SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.
- Stellar Energy
- Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC
- Veolia Environnement SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798395/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
District Energy: A Strategy to Address Climate Change
District Cooling Market: A Prelude
Absorption Cooling: A High Growth Segment
Commercial End-Use Segment Leads District Cooling Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
District Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Warming and Constantly Rising Temperatures Give Rise to
the Need for District Cooling Networks
Concerns over Global Warming Raise Significance of District
Cooling: Countries with Highest Ecological Footprint Per
Person (in gha/person)
Driven by Population Growth, Urbanization and Real-Estate and
Infrastructure Expansion, District Cooling Demand in Emerging
Economies Set for Rapid Growth
Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960,
1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for
the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Popular by Region
Infrastructure Spending and Projection Investment Requirements
in $ Trillion: Breakdown by Geographic Region for the Period
2000-2015 and 2017-2035
Rising Demand for Air Conditioning Shifts Focus onto District
Cooling Systems
Global Population Growth to Concentrate in Tropical Regions:
Projected Growth in Population (in Thousands) by Select
Countries for the Period 2019-2035
High Potential to Save Cooling Costs through Adoption of
District Cooling: Potential Savings in Energy Used and Cost
Using District Cooling for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and
2035
High Energy Efficiency Advantage of District Cooling Over
Conventional Cooling Augurs Well for the Market
Electricity Consumption in KW/TR for Various Cooling Technologies
Growing Demand for Sustainable and Energy Efficient Cooling
Technologies to Fuel Demand for District Cooling Systems
Rising Adoption of Sustainable Building Codes and Standards:
A Positive Growth Factor
Government Regulations and Policies Vital to Boost Potential of
District Cooling Market
Smart District Cooling Systems to Impact Development of Smart
Cities
Technology Advancements Translate into Significant Cost and
Operational Benefits for District Cooling Systems
Artificial Intelligence to Foster Growth of District Cooling
Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
District Cooling
District Cooling Technologies
Absorption-Based Cooling
Alternative Thermally Activated Cooling
Advantages and Disadvantages of District Cooling Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: District Cooling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: District Cooling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Other Production Techniques (Production Technique)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Other Production Techniques (Production Technique)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Institutional (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Institutional (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US District Cooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States District Cooling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: United States District Cooling Market Share Breakdown
by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States District Cooling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: District Cooling Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian District Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: District Cooling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Production Technique for 2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian District Cooling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian District Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
District Cooling in Japan: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 21: Japanese Market for District Cooling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese District Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for District
Cooling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: District Cooling Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China Offers High Growth Potential for District Cooling Market
Market Analytics
Table 25: Chinese District Cooling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Production Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese District Cooling Market by Production
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand for District Cooling in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European District Cooling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
European Market for District Cooling
Market Analytics
Table 29: European District Cooling Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European District Cooling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European District Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018-2025
Table 32: European District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by
Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European District Cooling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 34: European District Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: District Cooling Market in France by Production
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French District Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: District Cooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French District Cooling Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: District Cooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Production
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: German District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by
Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: District Cooling Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: District Cooling Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian District Cooling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Production Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian District Cooling Market by Production
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Demand for District Cooling in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian District Cooling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for District Cooling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom District Cooling Market Share Analysis
by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
District Cooling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: District Cooling Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe District Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe District Cooling Market Share
Breakdown by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Rest of Europe District Cooling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe District Cooling Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
India Begins to Implement District Cooling Initiatives
India: A Promising Market for District Cooling
Tremendous Potential in Store for District Cooling Systems
Market in India
Growing Demand for Air Conditioners in India Indicates Huge
Opportunity for District Cooling Market: Indian Air
Conditioner Sales in $ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021
and 2023
Singapore: Punggol Digital District to be Home to Singapore?s
First District Cooling System
Market Analytics
Table 55: District Cooling Market in Asia-Pacific by Production
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific District Cooling Market Share Analysis
by Production Technique: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: District Cooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific District Cooling Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
District Cooling Market in the Middle East Poised for Growth
SAUDI ARABIA
Strong Growth Ahead for District Cooling Market in Saudi Arabia
UAE
Growing Importance of District Cooling Systems for Industry
Operations in the UAE
Dubai to Regulate District Cooling Sector
QATAR
District Cooling Systems: A High Priority for Qatar
Qatar?s District Cooling Capacity in Million TR for the Years
2018, 2025 and 2030
District Cooling Projects Operational in Qatar: Installed
Cooling Capacity (TR) by District Cooling Project for 2016
Under-construction District Cooling Projects in Qatar: Expected
Cooling Capacity (TR) of Various Projects by 2022
Market Analytics
Table 59: Rest of World District Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: District Cooling Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Production Technique for 2019 and
2025
Table 61: Rest of World District Cooling Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rest of World District Cooling Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS L.L.C.
DC PRO ENGINEERING
DANFOSS A/S - DISTRICT ENERGY
DISTRICT COOLING COMPANY
EMIRATES CENTRAL COOLING SYSTEM CORPORATION (EMPOWER)
EMIRATES DISTRICT COOLING LLC (EMICOOL)
FORTUM CORPORATION
GAS DISTRICT COOLING (M) SDN BHD
KEPPEL DHCS PTE
LOGSTOR A/S
MARAFEQ QATAR
PAL TECHNOLOGY
QATAR DISTRICT COOLING COMPANY (QATAR COOL)
RAMBOLL GROUP A/S
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP
SHINRYO CORPORATION
SIEMENS AG
STELLAR ENERGY
TABREED, NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798395/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article