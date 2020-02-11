Global District Cooling Market to Clock CAGR of 7.82% to Reach Valuation of US$ 39 Bn during 2019 - 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District cooling networks deployment has gained popularity around the world as an economical and efficient system to meet the rising cooling requirement of building and construction industries. Benefits of low maintenance and improved availability that define the operational gains account for the preference over traditional cooling solutions. The proposition of looping in this centralized cooling system with different free source, particularly water sources, has been a key proposition underlying the popularity of district cooling systems. A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the district cooling market to garner a CAGR of more than 7% during 2019 – 2027. By 2027-end, the opportunities are anticipated to be worth US$ 39 bn from US$ 20 Bn in 2018.

"Supportive regulatory frameworks and significant incentive schemes by governments in numerous developing and developed regions underpin the lucrative prospects in the district cooling market", notes analysts at TMR. In many cooling system projects, district cooling portrays win-win situation for consumers and urban infrastructure developers.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22277

Key Findings of the District Cooling Market Study

Among the various key end users, commercial leads the pack as it held the majority of share in the global district cooling market in 2018. Vast uptake in commercial sectors will propel market revenues from the segment in coming years as well.

leads the pack as it held the majority of share in the global district cooling market in 2018. Vast uptake in commercial sectors will propel market revenues from the segment in coming years as well. The Middle East and Africa is considered as one of the leading revenue generators among the various regions during the assessment period of 2019 – 2027.

and is considered as one of the leading revenue generators among the various regions during the assessment period of 2019 – 2027. Continuing shift in deploying closed loop pipe cooling networks in industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is the key trend behind the prospects of all key markets.

Explore 217 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on District Cooling Market (End user - Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/district-cooling-market.html

District Cooling Market: Key Driving Factors

The study by TMR has made a granular assessment of the various growth dynamics, highlighting trends that will pave way to lucrative avenues for players in the district cooling market. Increased need for various systems for renewable cooling systems in urban infrastructure underlies the key technology trends, a few of which warrant the attention of interested market participants:

Building's energy demand for cooling applications has peaked in various cities across the world. District cooling system is a key enabler of net zero energy residential building architectures in urban settlements, especially in developed countries.

Rapid pace of urbanization in industrialized nations, thus, is propelling deployment of district cooling systems in urban centers across the world.

Integration of smart technologies such as smart meters and sea water usage have catalyzed business prospects of district cooling.

Key Impediments to District Cooling Market Players

The study by Transparency Market Research highlights factors that constrain the steady growth of the potential in the district cooling market. The following slew of factors are currently impeding the market to attain its full potential:

Lack of awareness about energy-saving gains and cost reductions among commercial users in some regions has posed difficulty in expanding the market prospect.

Integrated cooling systems such as district lacking lack an apt infrastructure in numerous countries for their deployment

Integrated design of energy-efficient constructions is still a far-fetched idea in some regions.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/22277

District Cooling Market: Region-wise Analysis

Of the various regions, North America and the Middle East and Africa were prominent markets, as they accounted for sizable shares in the global district cooling market in 2018. The growth has come on the back of modernization of cooling systems to meet the energy needs of urban centers.

Particularly in the Middle East and Africa, district cooling systems have become increasingly popular for space cooling in an array of commercial buildings in heating-dominated climates. The installed equipment capacity is expected to grow at rapid pace in coming years. Asia Pacific is also a promising market, with large chunks of demands coming from industrial parks and special economic zones.

Analyze District Cooling Market growth in 30+ countries including UAE, U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, and Brazil. Request a sample of the study.

Competition Landscape

Various players are leveraging multi-pronged strategy to gain a better hold in the district cooling market. Several players are expanding their capacity to meet wide array of district cooling services in developing and developed markets. A few players are mulling entering into partnerships with governments to consolidate their scope of revenue generations, most notably in the Middle East. The entire market landscape is characterized by high degree of fragmentation, with several players setting sights on adopting novel technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to advance the application scope.

Well-entrenched players include Dalkia, Singapore Power (SP) Group, Shinryo Corporation, Logstor A/S, Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd., Stellar Energy, ADC Energy Systems LLC, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER).

The district cooling market is segmented on the basis of:

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Sweden



Germany



Italy



Finland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



Malaysia



Singapore



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



Oman



Kuwait



Bahrain



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Energy and Natural Resources Industry,

Generator Rental Market - Generator rental market to reach a valuation of ~us$ 6 bn by 2027, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Stationary Fuel Cell Market - The global stationary fuel cell market is set to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period of 2019 - 2027, as high efficiency and minimal-to-zero emission of GHG are being targeted globally, leading to stationary fuel cells gaining traction in commercial and industrial sectors.

Bunker Fuel Market - The bunker fuel market is expected to grow at a sluggish CAGR of ~2.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel market growth include a significant rise in demand for marine diesel oil and steady adoption of low-sulfur fuel oils.

Artificial Lift Systems Market - Rise in number of mature fields and aging oil & gas wells is estimated to boost the demand for artificial lift systems market during the forecast period.

Biogas Market - The global biogas market is scheduled to expand at a considerable CAGR of 6.62% in terms of volume, within a forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The biogas market recorded 28,989.86 kilo tons of oil equivalent (KTOE) in 2018, which is likely rise up to 51,581.99 KTOE by the end of 2027.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research