Global District Heating Market Report 2021-2026 - Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

Global District Heating Market to Reach US$200.8 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for District Heating estimated at US$163.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$200.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the adoption of stringent climate objectives of countries around the world. Growing concerns about recycling waste energies and norms for building energy efficiency becoming more stringent, mandating sustainable technologies deployment would also stimulate demand for district heating units.

A key district heating market trend going forward would be the increased inclination of governments towards using more renewables. Future district heating networks would use low temperature supply (between 40 degrees C and 60 degrees C) with radiant heat. Furthermore, new generation district heating systems would lead towards decentralized heat and cold generation, leveraging all the local and more readily available energy sources.



Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$111.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. CHP is one of the major district heating sources.

Favorable government policies for electricity and heat supply would further expand use of such cogeneration for district heating. Strict regulations to curb GHG emissions and clean energy production initiatives extend opportunities for new range of energy generation technologies such as renewables-based boiler stations as these systems are capable of generating heat generation using renewable sources.



Residential (Application) Segment to Reach $97.8 Billion by 2026

The residential segment benefit from a rise in demand for DH services during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The growing need for space and water heating in residential sector will continue to boost segment growth.

Trends in the residential construction sector will also influence dynamics of DH companies targeting residential sector. In the global Residential (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$99.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

The U.S. Market is estimated at $22.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2026

The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. The North America region has 900 or more systems of district heating mainly in city centers, and majority of the legacy systems are fed with fossil fuels. In recent years, the utilization of coal has been reduced significantly in district heating systems and the primary fuel of nearly 70% is gas.

China, another key market, is moving towards CHP, which is a primary source of district energy in China currently. The existing pipe systems in China are being converted into non-fossil sources and few areas in China already have geothermal and many large-scale heating systems are being planned for usage.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Pandemic Disrupts Operations in District Heating Market

An Introduction to District Heating

Generations of District Heating Systems

Advantages of Modern District Heating Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Residential Sector to Drive Future Gains

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating Technology Market

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating Systems Boosts Market Growth

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition

Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District Heating Market

Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating Systems

Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities Continues to Grow

Governments' Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth

Governments' Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

Renewable Sources Gain Importance in District Heating Systems Amidst Focus on Curbing GHG Emissions

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Natural Gas Emerges as a Key Heat Source for District Heating Projects

Coal-Based District Heating Continue to Find Use in Developing Economies

Use of CHP Plants in District Heating: Low Heat Losses and Low Investments Benefit Adoption

Boiler: Ease of Heating Drives Use for District Heating

Geothermal District Heating: Leveraging Geothermal Energy for Heating Applications

Potential Opportunities in Tapping Solar Energy to Meet District Heating Needs

Low-Temperature District Heating: A Cost-Efficient Technology for Emission-Free Systems

Residential Sector: Focus on Reducing Emissions to Fuel Market Gains

Rising Adoption of District Heating Solutions in Commercial Establishments

Digitalization and Technology Advancements Present Growth Potential for District Heating Market

5GDHC Systems Exemplify Tech Innovations in District Heating Domain

