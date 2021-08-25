Global Diuretics (Diuril, Microzide, Indapamide) Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030
Aug 25, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diuretics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diuretics market is expected to grow from $0.82 billion in 2020 to $0.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The market is expected to reach $1.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Major players in the diuretic drugs market are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline and Roche.
The diuretic drugs market consists of sales of diuretic drugs and related services. Diuretic drugs help increase the flow of urine by reducing concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, indapamide.
The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA's CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, WHO Guidelines. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.
GlaxoSmithKline merged with Pfizer in the year 2018 for $12.7 Billion. The merger helped both the companies to deliver cash flows, stronger sales and earnings growth. The merger also helped both the companies to broaden their product portfolio. With the help of this merger, the flagship Diuretic drugs like Biduret and Biduret-L of GSK will take advantage of enhanced supply chain network of Pfizer, thus resulting in more sales of drugs. GlasxoSmithKline was established in the year 2000 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom. Pfizer was established in the year 1849 and is headquartered in New York, United States of America.
The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the National Kidney Foundation Inc, in 2019, about 1 out of every 7 or 15% of the adult population in America have chronic kidney disease (CKD).
A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability.
Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics (study of how organism affects drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability.
The manufacturers must comply with the European Medicines Agency's scientific guidelines on quality that should be maintained in the manufacturing, processing, packaging of the drugs and help manufacturers prepare marketing authorization applications.
In addition, the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) guidelines lays down Good Manufacturing Practice (ICHQ7) guide which states that all the utilities like steam, gases, compressed air, heating, ventilation and air condition could impact the quality of the product (drug). Hence, proper monitoring and actions should be executed if limits are exceeded.
It has also framed guidelines for Quality Risk Management (ICHQ9) that provides all the risk management methods and tools like FMEA (Failure Mode Effects Analysis), FMECA (Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis), FTA (Fault Tree Analysis), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critically Control Points) and others.
