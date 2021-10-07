Global DNA & RNA Banking Services Markets, 2021-2028 - Shifting Focus Towards Personalized Medicine and Genetic Testing

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Storage Service, Quality Control Service), by Specimen Type, by Application, by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA and RNA banking services market size is expected to reach USD 8.83 billion by 2027 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.46%

Biospecimens such as DNA and RNA are critical for biomarker discovery, thereby providing a path for the expansion of personalized medicine. Moreover, progress in translational and clinical research through an introduction of advanced, standardized cell isolation methodologies reduces hands-on-time. The development of automated solutions and the transformation of biobanks into fully automated biobanks potentially accelerate the growth of the market.



A rise in the enrollment of individuals for personalized medicine initiatives drives the revenue generation for DNA and RNA banking services. In July 2019, Partners HealthCare, U.S. enrolled more than 100,000 individuals in its precision medicine biobank that supported clinicians and researchers of the Brigham and Women's Hospital, U.S., and other partners. Such initiative assisted in examining the impact of several factors on disease and health.



The distribution network is continuously becoming complex, with pharmaceutical firms facing new challenges related to sustainability initiatives, regulatory adherence, and competing priorities cost pressures.

The efforts undertaken by the key players to invest in the cold chain storage and expansion of distribution capability in various geographies have increased the capability to handle large quantities of complex cold chain biologics.

Key companies such as EasyDNA, DNA Genotek, 23andMe, GoodCell, ProteoGenex., and US Biolab have adopted several strategic alliances to reinforce their market presence.



DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Report Highlights

By service type, storage services accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of numerous key providers in the market space. The advent of automated sample storage systems and automated liquid handlers to manage large sample volume, and reduce the amount of time required to process, store, and distribute samples further drives the segment

Based on specimen type, the blood segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to fast and quick procedures of collecting blood, minimal risk of contamination, and visibility of blood samples

In terms of application, the drug discovery and clinical research segment held the largest share in 2020. Biobanking services are utilized to accelerate the discovery of new therapeutics and offer resources for future investigations to better understand the effects of environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors on human health, morbidity, and mortality. This factor led to the maximum revenue share of the segment

On the basis of end use, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the efforts undertaken by government bodies and biobanks to broaden the accessibility for DNA and RNA samples in the hospitals and diagnostic centers for COVID-19 diagnosis

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. One of the major factors positively accelerating market growth is the initiation of national precision-medicine initiatives, such as the "All of Us" biobank in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 DNA & RNA Banking Services Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 DNA & RNA Banking Services Executive Summary



Chapter 3 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Market Trends and Outlook

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Parent market outlook

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Applications, 2020

3.4 Impact of COVID-19

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Shifting focus towards personalized medicine and genetic testing

3.5.1.2 Automation of biobanks

3.5.1.3 Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Ethical and legal issues pertaining to banking services

3.5.3 Market challenge analysis

3.5.3.1 Challenges pertaining to DNA banking

3.5.4 Market Opportunities analysis

3.5.4.1 Funding and investments in the field of DNA & RNA banking

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Service Type Business Analysis

4.1 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: Service Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Transportation Service

4.3 Processing Service

4.4 Storage Service

4.5 Quality Control Service

4.6 Data storage



Chapter 5 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Specimen Type Business Analysis

5.1 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: Specimen Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Blood

5.3 Buccal Swabs (Saliva) & Hair Follicles



Chapter 6 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Application Business Analysis

6.1 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Therapeutics

6.3 Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

6.4 Clinical Diagnostics



Chapter 7 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market End-use Business Analysis

7.1 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Academic Research

7.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



Chapter 8 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Regional Business Analysis

8.1 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2027



Chapter 9 DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Company Profiles

EasyDNA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

23andMe, Inc.

GoodCell

ProteoGenex, Inc.

US Biolab Corporation, Inc.

Infinity Biologix LLP

Amgen Inc.

Brooks Life Sciences

