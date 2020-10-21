Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Report 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA and RNA Sample Preparation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DNA and RNA Sample Preparation estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Workstations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$608.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $413.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The DNA and RNA Sample Preparation market in the U. S. is estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$354.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Reagents & Consumables Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Reagents & Consumables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$150.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$217.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$223.5 Million by the year 2027.



The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Workstations (Product)

Kits (Product)

Reagents & Consumables (Product)

Clinical Testing (Application)

Diagnostic Testing (Application)

Research (Application)

Hospitals (End-Use)

Diagnostic Centers (End-Use)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) (End-Use)

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

