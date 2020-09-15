Global DNA Damage Response Drugs Market Analysis and Competitor Profiles 2020, Featuring AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc. and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Damage Response Drugs Market: Focus on Commercialized Drugs, Potential Pipeline Drugs, Application, Country Data (13 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DNA damage response drugs industry is one of the most rapidly evolving markets. The global market for DNA damage response drugs is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.33% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising global prevalence of cancer, favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing oncology R&D expenditure, and an increase in the adoption of precision medicine in cancer treatment.



The market is favored by the developments in the field of oncology research for discovering underlying molecular mechanisms of cancerous cells for the development of novel therapeutics. Moreover, the growing cases of advanced cancer worldwide has significantly escalated the need for developing DNA damage response drugs for solving cancer unmet needs. These drugs have unprecedented potential in terms of offering a selective and efficient tolerated treatment approach for improving cancer survival rates.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of commercialized drugs, pipeline analysis (by mechanism of action), application, and region. The commercialized drugs segment contains the revenue which is expected to be generated by the successful launch of commercialized drugs that are in Phase III clinical trials and are being evaluated for other cancer indications based on different biomarkers. The pipeline analysis (by mechanism of action) segment covers non-commercialized DNA damage response drugs that are currently in Phase III clinical trials and are being developed as a monotherapy treatment for various cancer indications. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global DNA damage response drugs market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global DNA damage response drugs market?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the DNA damage response drugs?

What is the pricing and reimbursement scenario for DNA damage response drugs market?

What is the implication of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oncology research?

What are the potential DNA damage response drugs present in the pipeline?

What is the clinical landscape of DNA damage response drugs market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030? What is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments on the basis of:

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global DNA damage response drugs market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the current treatment gaps, and how are DNA damage response drugs anticipated to fill these gaps?

How does cancer burden impact the development of DNA damage response drugs worldwide?

What are the unmet needs that are currently being faced?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

5 Industry Insights

6 Market Dynamics

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Epidemiology Analysis for DNA Damage Response Drugs

9 Clinical Landscape

10 Global DNA Damage Response Drugs Market, by Commercialized Drugs ($Million), 2019-2030

11 DNA Damage Response Drugs, by Potential Pipeline Drugs

12 Global DNA Damage Response Drugs Market, by Application, ($Million), 2019-2030

13 Global DNA Damage Response Drugs Market, by Region ($Million), 2019-2030

14 Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

BeiGene, Ltd.

Clovis Oncology

Debiopharm International SA

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck KGaA

NMS Group S.p.A

Onxeo SA

Pfizer Inc.

Repare Therapeutics

Sierra Oncology, Inc.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1c8kss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

