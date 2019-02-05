Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market 2018-2019 & 2025 - Usage of NSG In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.



The growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market is attributed to the declining prices of sequencing services as well as various technological advancements in the field of sequencing during the recent years. Advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures.



Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).



Further modification and automation of this process continued to increase sequencing data and time reduction. Thereby allowing researchers to reach major milestones in the Human Genome Project. NGS makes sequence based gene expression analysis a digital alternative to analog techniques. Advancement in genome sequencing has made the sequencing easy and accurate.



In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing.



Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on product was segmented as, consumables, services and platforms. In 2017, consumables segment held the largest share by the market, by product. This is mainly attributed since these consumables are used at every stage of sequencing.



Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on application was segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. In 2017, diagnostics held the largest share of market, by application.



Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on end user was segmented as, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end users. In 2017, academic & research institutes held the largest share of market, by end user. In addition, the hospitals & clinics segment is also anticipated to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.7 Pest Analysis



4. Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Declining Price of Sequencing

4.1.2 Technological Advancements In Sequencing

4.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risks Associated With Genetic Data

4.2.2 High Cost of Advanced Technologies

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Usage of Nsg In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine

4.3.2 Training Programs

4.4 Key Market Challenge

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.5 Future Trends

4.5.1 Adoption of Real-Time Pcr Systems

4.6 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market , by Gography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.5 Expert Opinion

5.6 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.6.1 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.6.2 Phase Ii Clinical Trails

5.6.3 Phase Iii Clinical Trails

5.6.4 Phase Iv Clinical Trails



6. Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market, by Product 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Platforms Market

6.3.3 Hiseq Series Market

6.3.4 Miseq Series Market

6.3.5 Solid Market

6.3.6 Ion Torrent Market

6.3.7 Pacbio Rs Ii and Sequel Systems Market

6.3.8 Others Market

6.4 Consumables Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Global Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Sample Preparation Consumables Market

6.4.3.1 Overview

6.4.3.2 Global Sample Preparation Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.3 DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits & Reagents Market

6.4.3.3.1 Overview

6.4.3.3.2 Global DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits & Reagents Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.4 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents Market

6.4.3.4.1 Overview

6.4.3.4.2 Global Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.5 Quality Control Kits & Reagents Market

6.4.3.5.1 Overview

6.4.3.5.2 Global Quality Control Kits & Reagents Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.4 Other Ngs Consumables Market

6.4.4.1 Overview

6.4.4.2 Global Other Ngs Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5 Services Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Global Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3 Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 Global Sequencing Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.3 Whole Genome Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.4 Targeted Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.5 Chip Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.6 Other Sequencing Services Market

6.5.4 Data Management & Analysis Services Market

6.5.4.3 Ngs Data Analysis Market

6.5.4.4 Ngs Data Analysis Software & Workbenches Market

6.5.4.5 Other Data Management & Analysis Services Market



7. Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market, by Application 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Diagnostics Market

7.4 Drug Discovery Market

7.5 Precision Medicine Market

7.6 Others Market



8. Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market, by End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes Market

8.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

8.5 Hospitals & Clinics Market

8.6 Others Market



9. North America DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Europe DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Asia Pacific DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Middle East & Africa DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. South & Central America DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market - Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies In the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market , 2016-2018

14.3 Organic Growth Strategies

14.3.1 Overview

14.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market , 2016-2018

14.5 Product Launches

14.5.1 Recent Product Launches by Players In the DNA Ngs Market

14.6 Product Approval & Enhancements

14.6.1 Recent Product Approvals



Companies Mentioned



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Perkinelmer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen, Inc.

