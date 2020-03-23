Global DNA Sequencing Market (2020 to 2024) - Emergence of Third-Generation Sequencing Methods is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the global DNA sequencing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The reports on global DNA sequencing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of NGS. In addition, emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the global DNA sequencing market as well.



Key Trends for global DNA sequencing market growth

This study identifies emergence of third-generation sequencing methods as the prime reasons driving the global DNA sequencing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global DNA sequencing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global DNA sequencing market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Market segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by solution

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

9. DECISION FRAMEWORK



10. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

11. MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of third-generation sequencing methods

Development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS

Automation of DNA Sequencing

12. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

13. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

14. APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wi6ui

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

