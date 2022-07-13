Global DNA Sequencing Products Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Sequencing Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA sequencing products market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.78% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



DNA sequencing is the process used for calculating the precise sequence of the four nucleotide bases within a DNA molecule, namely, cytosine, adenine, thymine and guanine. It plays an important role in mapping out the human genome as well as helps in various applied research applications.

In line with this, DNA sequencing products are gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical industry as they assist researchers in understanding complex diseases and, in turn, develop personalised medicines for patients. Additionally, DNA profiling has become an integral part of forensic science as these profiles enable investigators to identify and distinguish multiple samples from a pool of DNA



Global DNA Sequencing Products Market Drivers:

Genome mapping and sequencing of microorganisms have enabled agriculturists to use them for crops and food plants. Over the past few years, specific genes of bacteria have been used in food plants to improve their resistance against insects and pests which has increased their productivity and nutritional value.

In addition to this, genomes of several domesticated livestock animals, such as chicken, pig, cow, sheep, and horse, have also been partially or completely sequenced and proven to be useful in the production of livestock with enhanced quality of meat and milk



The role of DNA sequencing in the in-vitro diagnostics market, particularly for point-of-care diagnostics, is expected to gain momentum. DNA sequencing enables the development of precision medicine in order to offer specific treatments or therapies to patients. It also provides various platforms that enable genetic sequencing and analysis of DNA data at the point-of-care with high accuracy and rapid diagnosis



Researchers and instrument developers have produced an array of DNA sequencing technologies which offer faster sequencing with higher accuracy at lower costs. For instance, one of the primary market players in the field, Illumina, has launched a system that consists of 10 ultra-high-throughput sequencers and can sequence about 18,000 human genomes per year



Researchers are now using innovative technologies for genome mapping that take lesser time for completion. Other than this, the reduction in sequencing costs has led many companies to invest in R&D activities and offer cost-effective solutions such as whole genome sequencing, de novo sequencing and specific disease diagnosis

Competitive Landscape:

The nature of the market is fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Illumina Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Roche Diagnostics

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc

, Inc Beckman Coulter

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global DNA sequencing products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global DNA sequencing products market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global DNA sequencing products market?

Which are the popular product types in the global DNA sequencing products market?

What are the key application segments in the global DNA sequencing products market?

What are the major end-users in the global DNA sequencing products market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global DNA sequencing products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global DNA sequencing products market?

What is the structure of the global DNA sequencing products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global DNA sequencing products market?

How are DNA sequencing products manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global DNA Sequencing Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Technology

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Research and Development

5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.3 Manufacturing

5.11.4 Distribution

5.11.5 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Consumables and Reagents

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Biomarkers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Diagnostics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Reproductive Health

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Forensics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Personalized Medicine

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Academic and Government Research Institutes

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Illumina Inc

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Roche Diagnostics

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Beckman Coulter

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

10.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjs2og

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets